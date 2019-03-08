A stunning riverside home with a jetty could be yours for £1.25m

Take a look at the picturesque home located on the River Deben

Your troubles will float away in this tranquil Woodbridge residence located on the River Deben.

Waters Edge in Woodbridge looks right over the Deben river

Waters Edge, which is located in Lime Kiln Quay, is currently on the market for £1.25 million

The traditional red brick home in Woodbridge has been renovated to a high standard inside

The dream property is detached and fully renovated with a modern interior.

The kicthen at Waters Edge has a sizeable island at the heart and opens out into a seating area

It is complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and picturesque views of the River Deben.

The walled courtyard at Waters Edge is ideal for summer evenings

As you enter the home you are greeted with a sizable entrance hall with open tread oak stairs, this then follows on to a snug cum study which features a utility and boot room.

The four bedroom home is on the market for £1.25m

A highlight of Waters Edge is the impressive open plan living room and dining space which measures at 44ft by 18ft.

This is the vaulted master suite

The ground floor also features cosy under floor heating and stunning oak doors.

The property has a vast entrance hall

Another feature worth a mention is the bi-folding doors in the kitchen which grant access to an enclosed courtyard terrace.

The garden leads down to the River Deben

This divine space has gated access to the front of the property and a planted garden with parking.

This four-bedroom home has a light and airy interior and is waiting for a family to move in

Taking a look outside there is a beautifully landscaped garden and a large decked jetty.

This shows the scale of the property and land surrounding it

Something else worth noting is the property has been granted planning permission to construct a garage with a home office.

