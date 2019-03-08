Logo

A stunning riverside home with a jetty could be yours for £1.25m

PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 March 2019

Take a look at the picturesque home located on the River Deben Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Take a look at the picturesque home located on the River Deben Picture: JACKSON STOPS

JACKSON STOPS

Your troubles will float away in this tranquil Woodbridge residence located on the River Deben.

Waters Edge in Woodbridge looks right over the Deben river Picture: JACKSON STOPSWaters Edge in Woodbridge looks right over the Deben river Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Waters Edge, which is located in Lime Kiln Quay, is currently on the market for £1.25 million

The traditional red brick home in Woodbridge has been renovated to a high standard inside Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe traditional red brick home in Woodbridge has been renovated to a high standard inside Picture: JACKSON STOPS

The dream property is detached and fully renovated with a modern interior.

The kicthen at Waters Edge has a sizeable island at the heart and opens out into a seating area Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe kicthen at Waters Edge has a sizeable island at the heart and opens out into a seating area Picture: JACKSON STOPS

It is complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and picturesque views of the River Deben.

The walled courtyard at Waters Edge is ideal for summer evenings Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe walled courtyard at Waters Edge is ideal for summer evenings Picture: JACKSON STOPS

As you enter the home you are greeted with a sizable entrance hall with open tread oak stairs, this then follows on to a snug cum study which features a utility and boot room.

The four bedroom home is on the market for £1.25m Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe four bedroom home is on the market for £1.25m Picture: JACKSON STOPS

A highlight of Waters Edge is the impressive open plan living room and dining space which measures at 44ft by 18ft.

This is the vaulted master suite Picture: JACKSON STOPSThis is the vaulted master suite Picture: JACKSON STOPS

The ground floor also features cosy under floor heating and stunning oak doors.

The property has a vast entrance hall Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe property has a vast entrance hall Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Another feature worth a mention is the bi-folding doors in the kitchen which grant access to an enclosed courtyard terrace.

The garden leads down to the River Deben Picture: JACKSON STOPSThe garden leads down to the River Deben Picture: JACKSON STOPS

This divine space has gated access to the front of the property and a planted garden with parking.

This four-bedroom home has a light and airy interior and is waiting for a family to move in Picture: JACKSON STOPSThis four-bedroom home has a light and airy interior and is waiting for a family to move in Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Taking a look outside there is a beautifully landscaped garden and a large decked jetty.

This shows the scale of the property and land surrounding it Picture: JACKSON STOPSThis shows the scale of the property and land surrounding it Picture: JACKSON STOPS

Something else worth noting is the property has been granted planning permission to construct a garage with a home office.

