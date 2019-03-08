A stunning riverside home with a jetty could be yours for £1.25m
PUBLISHED: 08:00 16 March 2019
JACKSON STOPS
Your troubles will float away in this tranquil Woodbridge residence located on the River Deben.
Waters Edge, which is located in Lime Kiln Quay, is currently on the market for £1.25 million
The dream property is detached and fully renovated with a modern interior.
It is complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and picturesque views of the River Deben.
As you enter the home you are greeted with a sizable entrance hall with open tread oak stairs, this then follows on to a snug cum study which features a utility and boot room.
A highlight of Waters Edge is the impressive open plan living room and dining space which measures at 44ft by 18ft.
The ground floor also features cosy under floor heating and stunning oak doors.
Another feature worth a mention is the bi-folding doors in the kitchen which grant access to an enclosed courtyard terrace.
This divine space has gated access to the front of the property and a planted garden with parking.
Taking a look outside there is a beautifully landscaped garden and a large decked jetty.
Something else worth noting is the property has been granted planning permission to construct a garage with a home office.
