Unlisted period home with 4.5 acres and a former moat goes up for sale in Suffolk parish for £995,000

PUBLISHED: 14:01 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:12 04 September 2020

Pipers Hall in Forward Green near Stowmarket is for sale for �995,000. Picture: David Burr

Pipers Hall in Forward Green near Stowmarket is for sale for �995,000. Picture: David Burr

An unlisted period house set in 4.5 acres of parkland-style grounds has come up for sale near Stowmarket for just under £1m.

Selling agents David Burr say that the property, known as Pipers Hall, has undergone significant improvement over the years to create a substantial family home. It not only enjoys extensive living accommodation, extending to over 4,500 sq ft, but also comes with 4.5 acres of stunning parkland-style grounds, offering far-reaching views of the Suffolk countryside, and a detached two-bedroom guesthouse.

It’s currently for sale at a guide price of £995,000 and features an entrance hall, drawing room and dining room on the ground floor, as well as a butler’s pantry, boot room and an extensive kitchen/breakfast room. The kitchen offers one of the most interesting character features of the house, a ‘beehive’-style bread oven, which is constructed out of an eye-catching red brick and set into a pamment-tiled hearth.

The ground floor also includes a utility room, conservatory with lantern ceiling and two further reception rooms.

The main staircase is fitted with Turkish carpet runners and stair rods and leads on to a galleried landing, where there are five good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master suite is particularly striking and is double-aspect, offering gorgeous views to the side and rear, as well as ornate cornicing to the ceiling and a luxurious en suite bathroom with a freestanding oval-shaped bath.

The property’s former carriage house has been converted into a self-contained annexe and is set within a partly walled garden just a few steps from the main house. It includes an entrance hall, sitting room, two bedrooms, kitchen and shower room and is adjacent to a four-bay garage block.

The grounds of Pipers Hall are in fact a huge selling point, with extensive areas of lawn to the front, a part-walled formal garden to the right and parkland-style grounds at the rear. There is also an orchard, which delivers prolific crops each year, including a variety of eating and cooking apples, as well as cherries, pear, plum, damsons and greengages.

A former moat also provides an access bridge back to the front grounds where you will find a natural spring-fed pond and the former swimming pool, which has been converted into an ornamental duck pond.

The property also comes with a stable block offering three stables, a tack room, wood store and walk-in kitchen.

For more information, contact David Burr on 01359 245245.

PROPERTY FACTS

Pipers Hall, Forward Green near Stowmarket

Guide price: £995,000

David Burr Estate Agents, 01359 245245, www.davidburr.co.uk

