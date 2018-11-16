Plans to turn former motorbike showroom into two retail units and flats

A planning application has been submitted for the former Bowers Motorcycles building in Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

A former motorbike showroom in Bury St Edmunds could be turned into a mix of retail units and flats.

A planning application has been submitted for the former Bowers Motorcycles building in Risbygate Street, which is off the main hub of the town centre.

The plans are to keep the retail use on the ground floor - but have two retail units - and bring 10 flats with the conversion of the upper floor to residential use and the addition of a rear extension and a roof top extension.

Parking would be provided with the development for 11 cars and 12 bikes.

St Edmundsbury borough councillor Paul Hopfensperger, who owns the Body and Mind Studio with wife Beccy near the site, said a mixed-used development would be appropriate for the street.

Mr Hopfensperger, who is also chairman of the Risbygate Street Traders Association, said: “I would fully support a shop on the ground floor and flats above as long as they provide enough car parking provision for the flats and it’s not overlooking anyone’s garden.”