Which property shows can you appear on this year?

Could you be the next Suffolk couple helped by Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp? Picture: C4 C4

If you are thinking about making home improvements it might be worth investigating how you can follow in the footsteps of Suffolk residents who received expert advice on popular TV shows.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Dragon House has been on Salvage Hunters and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces Picture: ADRIAN BUCK/AIRBNB The Dragon House has been on Salvage Hunters and George Clarke's Amazing Spaces Picture: ADRIAN BUCK/AIRBNB

Suffolk and Essex have featured on a number of property shows over the years including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces, Location, Location, Location and Salvage Hunters.

Most recently, a Bury St Edmunds couple starred on an episode of Love It or List It.

The show features property gurus Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer who help homeowners decide to either sell or refurbish their house.

Read the full piece here: Bury St Edmunds episode of Love It or List It to air

Typically on the show one person in the relationship wants to sell and the other wants to make improvements.

If you find yourself in the same position with your other half, you too could receive the help of experts.

Applications to take part in Love It or List It are currently open, to apply you simply have to send an email here.

To be considered for the show you must be a home owner and have enough finance in place to fund the renovations of your property and any costs involved in selling your house, should you choose to list it.

One north Suffolk property has ticked two shows off its TV bucket list with it featuring on Salvage Hunters and George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces.

It is no surprise the impressive Dragon House near Westhall caught the eye of the shows.

The property features a large dragon on its roof and a raw tree trunk which the staircase winds around.

The Dragon House was visited by Drew Pritchard and his Salvage Hunters in 2018. The programme sees Drew on the hunt for unusual furniture pieces for his salvage yard. If you think you might have an item of interest you can fill in the enquiry form here.

Read more: Unique Suffolk home to appear on TV’s Salvage Hunters

Prior to this it also featured on popular Channel 4 show George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces which follows people who turn unconventional places into great places to live. In particular it looks at the creative use of small spaces. If your home fits the criteria you can get the recognition you deserve by featuring on the show. Apply by sending an email here.

Applications for Location, Location, Location are also open for those of searching for that perfect property to move into.

Back in 2007 the show came to Essex and featured a million-pound home near Colchester.

Viewers had a tour of the five-bedroom Langenhoe home which was on the market for £1.1million. However, this wasn’t the property which won the hearts of the contestants.

The Channel 4 show is presented by Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer who helped a Chelmsford couple find their ideal home.

The series focuses on those who may be considered fussy when it comes to looking for a house but the presenters don’t stop until their contestants are happy. Make 2019 the year you settle in to your new nest by applying here.