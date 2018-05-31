Could you bring a bit of Newmarket’s July Festival to your garden?

Newmarket's July Festival features fabulous blooms Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire. PA Wire

Gardeners are being challenged to recreate the floral elements of Newmarket’s July Festival in their own homes this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tom Hoblyn will be judging the entrants - Picture: The Jockey Club Tom Hoblyn will be judging the entrants - Picture: The Jockey Club

The Moët & Chandon July Festival is known for its vibrant floral displays, almost as much as for its fashion, dining and flat racing.

This year the festival has to take place behind closed doors – but instead, Newmarket Racecourses has announced the launch of the July Festival Floral Awards.

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Anderson, regional head of marketing at The Jockey Club, said: “One of the things our race-goers tell us they’ll miss this summer is the abundance of blooms which feature each year on the July Course.

“Although we’ll be racing it won’t be in front of crowds and so we’re encouraging racing fans to create their own July Festival at Home to mark the three-day occasion and celebrate with their family.”

Entries open on Thursday 9 July and you have until 2pm on Saturday 11 July to upload your entry. Taking part is easy: simply take a picture of the floral display you’re growing in your garden, pots or window box and share it on Instagram with a brief explanation of what you’ve created, using #FloralAwards and tagging both @tomhoblyn and @newmarket_racecourses.

Judge Tom Hoblyn will select the winners, who receive prizes.