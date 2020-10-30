Historic farmhouse on the site of a famous First World War film set is available to rent

A historic Suffolk farmhouse that sits on the site of a First World War film set, which was used as a location in ITV’s Downton Abbey, has become available to rent in Akenham near Ipswich.

Over the years, the replica British and German trenches at Rise Hall Farm in Akenham have been seen by millions of TV viewers. They’ve appeared in the Somme battle scenes in the second series of Downton Abbey, as the location for the 2014 Sainsbury’s Christmas advert and as a re-enactment battle ground, reproducing the sights, sounds and smells of trench warfare during the Great War.

Now, the seven-bedroom Georgian farmhouse that sits on the site is available to rent with Savills for £2,700 per month.

“The replica trenches were created more than 10 years ago by the landowner after he was approached by a local historian,” says Sue Monks, from the rural management team at Savills. “They were built as per the 1916 army manual and have been used on several occasions as the set for TV and film productions.

“Rise Hall itself is a splendid Georgian property which has been recently refurbished but retains plenty of original character. As well as large windows and tall ceilings, period fireplaces can be found in most rooms and of particular note is a studded green baize door which at one time was used to separate the servants’ quarters from the family’s living accommodation. An original baker’s oven can also still be found in one of the store rooms.”

There is also a new farmhouse-style kitchen on the ground floor, featuring an electric range oven as well as a washing machine, dishwasher and fridge/freezer.

Several outbuildings provide plenty of storage space and the garden also contains an extensive vegetable patch.

“Since the property market reopened we have seen a real surge in interest from people wanting to move out to the countryside in search of more space – both inside and out,” says Sue.

“With the coronavirus pandemic causing people to reassess whether their current home provides what they need, and with the ability to work from home more frequently, many are casting their net further afield.

“But moving home isn’t just about swapping one set of four walls and a roof for another – often it provides an opportunity for a new lifestyle. Making the switch from a town or city apartment, say, to a family home in a more rural area can sometimes be daunting. Rise Hall would be perfect for those who were thinking of moving to the area but wanted to ‘try before they buy’ and rent as an interim solution.”

For more information about Rise Hall contact Sue Monks at Savills Ipswich on 01473 234 821 or SMonks@savills.com

