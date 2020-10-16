Essex housebuilder shortlisted for prestigious award

A family-run housebuilder based in Manningtree has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award for its new development in Woodbridge.

Rose Builders has been shortlisted as a finalist in the prestigious 2020 Housebuilder Awards.

The Manningtree-headquartered company has been announced as a finalist in the best design for three storeys or fewer category for their Queens Drive development in Woodbridge.

Alex Leader, head of sales and marketing at Rose, said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted as a finalist at this year’s awards especially as they are one of the most sought after in the industry. This recognition helps to reinforce our commitment to quality and design.”

Queens Drive is a collection of thirty-two new and converted homes set in the heart of Woodbridge, designed and constructed in a traditional way and combining a relatively low housing density with landscaped surroundings.

The Housebuilder Awards, supported by HBF and NHBC, are now in their 16th year and aim to reward innovation and excellence within the industry. They aim to recognise those in the sector who are improving quality, design, efficiency and customer care in housebuilding.

Rose have been selected alongside eight other nationally recognised builders/developers and the winner will be revealed at a virtual presentation on Thursday, December 3. The event will bring the industry together online and showcase the best of the best in what has been a challenging and unprecedented year.

Rose first started building new homes in the 1890s. Today, the company blends traditional craftmanship with modern design, alongside the use of new technology.

For further information, contact Alex Leader on 01206 392613 or visit rosebuilders.co.uk/queensdrive/