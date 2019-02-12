Enjoy your garden year round with a new conservatory

S. Smith Home Improvements and Property Maintenance PICTURE: Shane Smith Archant

S. Smith Home Improvements can help you to enjoy your garden whatever the weather

S. Smith Home Improvements sponsors Brandon’s junior football team PICTURE: Shane Smith S. Smith Home Improvements sponsors Brandon’s junior football team PICTURE: Shane Smith

If your garden is your pride and joy and is somewhere you love to spend your time in the summer months, it can be a real shame when the British weather doesn’t allow for this. However, with a beautifully designed and built conservatory from S. Smith’s Home Improvement and Property Maintenance, your garden can be enjoyed year round, whatever the weather.

“Gone are the days when conservatories were unbearably noisy when it rained, a stifling greenhouse in summer and a sub-zero shell in the winter,” says Shane Smith, owner of S. Smith’s Home Improvement and Property Maintenance. “Simply having a tiled roof will turn any conservatory into a comfortable living space and offer many of the benefits, such as energy efficiency, that you would expect.

“Our new, lightweight roofs are pioneering technology, creating an ambient temperature throughout all seasons, which is something normal glass or polycarbonate roofed conservatories cannot offer.”

Conservatories are a fantastic addition to any home to add that additional space you may need without the need for an extension. If you’re after a more traditional type of conservatory however, family-run business S. Smith’s has a great range to suit all properties and tastes which can both enhance the appearance of your home and improve its value.

The lean-to or ‘sunroom’ conservatory is the simplest style on offer and is perfect for properties that have restricted space under the eaves, whereas a Victorian conservatory is the most popular style suiting all house styles from a period property to a brand new build. Smith’s Home Improvement and Property Maintenance can also supply and install Edwardian/Georgian conservatories; a style that is characterised by lightness and airiness, with more subdued lines than the ornate Victorian style; gable-end conservatories that can add real grandeur to your home; and P-shaped conservatories, which can create maximum space whilst keeping a sense of proportion in your property.

Once S. Smith’s has added a stunning new conservatory to your home, you may want to think about improving the space it looks out onto. As well as being experts in home renovations, the company is also skilled at designing and creating gorgeous garden spaces.

“We offer everything from everyday maintenance to pitching fenching, from laying astro turf to full garden makeovers,” Shane adds.

S Smith Home Improvements offers free no obligation quotations and design advice. As well as conservatories and garden design services, the company’s services also include upvc fascias, soffits and guttering, upvc doors and windows, plumbing, painting and plastering, among more.

Whether you’re looking to update your garden or enquire about a complete house renovation, the team of highly skilled installers and tradesmen at S Smith’s will guarantee all work is completed to a high standard and to your satisfaction.

The company is proud to help many individuals within its local area. This passion and dedication is evident not only through the hard work it offers with its home improvements services, but also through its sponsorship of Brandon’s junior football team.