Great deals on old English roses and petunias

Chelsea Flower Show style roses Pictuer: Enjoy Gardening More Archant

Bring that English country garden look to your outdoor space.

Give your garden a Great British vibe this summer by introducing some of these gorgeous plants from Enjoy Gardening More.

For starters, how about a collection of five bare rooted old English roses for just £14.95?

Bred using the latest techniques to give you summer-long displays and superb fragrace, these are high performing vatieties with fully double blooms which blossom for up to six months of the year.

They’re incredibly similar to the Chelsea Flower Show winning varieties which can be so expensive - usually sold at more than £15 per bush.

Fill your baskets with this Union Jack collection of petunias Picture: Enjoy Gardening More

Give them pride of place in your borders where you can enjoy the lovely blooms and perhaps cut a few for a vase. These roses (which reach about 1m) are also suitable for container growing so you can enjoy on the patio too.

Much easier to look after than commonly thought, to prune, just remove any dead, dying, damaged and diseased stems and also deadhead regularly. Traditionally, you would cut just above a leaf joint with a sloping cut away from the bud, however, this isn’t necessary, and don’t worry about pruning too much - roses are very resilient and will grow back.

If you’re looking to pep-up your hanging baskets though, check out the Patriotic Petunias Collection - just £14.99 for 12 plug plants in red, white and blue.

Enjoy Gardening More has selected the best, most vibrant mix of colours to give unequalled results in your patio pots and baskets this summer.

The perfect solution for gardeners who are late getting their bedding plants sorted or for those unsure of how to get a great display, this collection is guaranteed to give you fabulous results - just plant them up, water them and let them do their thing.

With consistent and predictable results every time, the growers have done all the hard work for you and you can rest assured that the collection will flower together in perfect harmony in a glorious patriotic tribute.