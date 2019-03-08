Property of the week: Look inside this three-storey seaside home - yours for £1.1m

The Yacht House in Aldeburgh is on the market Picture: BEDFORDS FRENCH+TYE / FRENCHANDTYE

This stunning home in Aldeburgh, is on the market for £1.1million - offering five bedrooms, balconies, a conservatory, a walled garden and covered decking.

The Yacht House is an unusual three-floor contemporary house in King Street, in the heart of the town. Its nautical theme includes wood finishes throughout, as well as porthole windows and a bunk-room.

On the ground floor, there is a large open-plan living/dining room with a vaulted ceiling, opening out onto a decking area for al-fresco dining. An electric roller awning which covers the outdoor seating area, extending the living area when entertaining.

Within the living room, features include a roll-down projector screen and top-specification in-wall speakers, making it ideal for home entertainment, as well as a free-standing wood burning stove.

The dining area has a fitted banquette for seating, with space for a long table.

The kitchen is fitted with Bosch appliances and a Smeg range six gas ring cooker with double electric oven and a sink, and there is also a larder cupboard.

Also on the ground floor, there is a study-bedroom, which has a fitted desk unit and benefits from an en-suite shower room.

A spiral staircase built from maple and steel leads to the first and second floors.

On the first floor, there is a master bedroom, which has a balcony overlooking the garden, and a double bedroom. Both of these have vaulted ceilings and are en-suite.

There is a bunk room on the second floor with a garden view balcony - and with porthole windows to carry on the nautical theme. In addition, this floor contains a single bedroom, family bathroom and utility cupboard, with a washer and dryer. You can glimpse the sea and river from the second-floor windows.

Outside, there is a garage-style entrance with portholes, allowing parking for one car or space for bikes and wheelie bins, and a storage shed. You can walk through the conservatory to the beautiful walled garden, which is mainly laid to lawn but also has raised flower beds.

There is an ornamental pool with a fountain and a hidden filtration system to keep the water clear, set among scented plants. The garden also benefits from lighting circuits and automatic watering systems. For more details, call Bedfords on 01728 454505.

