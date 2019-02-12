Could a walk-in wardrobe transform your home?

Sliderobes offer bespoke walk-in wardrobes Archant

Walk-in wardrobes are fast becoming the new norm, with styles to suit any space

Transform unused bedrooms into a functional space Transform unused bedrooms into a functional space

A walk-in wardrobe is the ultimate luxury for any fashion and home lover, as a separate space to organise your favourite clothes and get ready for the day ahead can have such a positive impact on your overall wellbeing. Just like en suite bathrooms, walk-in wardrobes have become a desirable addition to the home, combining organisation and luxury.

However, mention a walk-in wardrobe and our minds instantly wander to glamorous spaces, adjoined to stunningly large bedrooms, achievable only for the lives of the rich and famous! It might seem so far beyond your reach... or is it?

The storage experts at Sliderobes have walk-in wardrobe ideas for rooms of all shapes and sizes. So why not let the Sliderobes team show you how you can turn your walk-in wardrobe dreams into a reality.

Walk This Way

The secret to designing a walk-in wardrobe is all about being smart with your space and using every inch of it. Whether you have a whole room or an unused corner of your bedroom to transform, Sliderobes fitted furniture is made-to-measure and designed around you. The stunning designs hug corners and love angles, offering a great way to get more space out of rooms with sloping ceilings or awkward spaces. Wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling storage can create the ultimate walk-in closet.

A large walk-in wardrobe

A full room lends itself well to an impressive display of open wardrobe space including hanging rails, shelves and drawers. Transform that unused bedroom into a functional space by creating a dressing room complete with a central dressing table to get ready in style. Or turn the box room of a smaller home into the perfect walk-in wardrobe. Space under eaves, alcoves and sloping ceilings are ideal for made to measure furniture. These spaces may appear awkward, but with the right décor and fitted furniture, you can turn tricky spaces into well-ordered retreats.

A small walk-in wardrobe

If you don’t have a spare room, sliding doors are great room dividers. Utilise floor space in the corner of a bedroom and create a triangular walk-in wardrobe. Corner robe hanging rails make perfect use of these awkward spaces. In order to maximise space in your room, consider if your bed could be positioned elsewhere. A slight change of layout in your bedroom might create more space than you thought possible. Mirrored sliding wardrobe doors have a minimalist and stylish look. They are functional as a full-length mirror and also make a room seem bigger. If you want to go for a different door finish, then Sliderobes’ nifty pull-out mirror is a clever gadget that tucks neatly back into the wardrobe.

A place for everything

Plan and create a place for everything in your walk-in closet. Think about the clothes you have and what else you want to have a place for. Sliderobes has a lot of smart accessories that can help increase wardrobe storage, from pull-out trouser rails to handy tie racks. Separate your long hanging from your short hanging. Make the most of your drawer space by rolling your t-shirts instead of folding. This will make favourite tops easier to find with the bonus of no creases. Soft close drawers are more expensive than shelves, so in order to maximise your budget, it is important to know exactly what you want to keep in them.

Featured accessories such as Sliderobes’ pull-out shoe rack will neatly organise and display your shoes. Shelves above hanging rails are ideal for less used items like hat boxes or blankets and bed linen. Or, add a clever Sliderobes pull-down hanging rail for more hanging space that is then easy to reach. More shelves can store your shoes and handbags. Display your clothes behind smoked glass wardrobe doors for added luxury, or even light up your dresses with LED hanging rails. Finally, add book-end panels to your wardrobe to create a dual-use space that is useful for storing books, perfume bottles and a beautiful way to show off prized possessions.

If walk-in wardrobes aren’t your thing, Sliderobes designs fitted wardrobes and furniture to give you beautiful and clever storage solutions, for all areas of the home that make the most of every inch of space.

To find out more or to order an inspirational brochure, get in touch. Visit Sliderobes Ipswich at 1 Goddard Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 5NP or book your free home design appointment on 01473 465002. Visit www.sliderobes.com for more inspiration.