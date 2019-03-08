Gallery

Property of the week: See inside stunning Tudor manor house Otley Hall, yours for £2.25m

Historic Otley Hall is on the market.

Would you like to live in your own stately home? Otley Hall, a historic moated Tudor manor house near Ipswich, could be yours - if you have £2.25million to spend.

A thatched summer house in the grounds of Otley Hall.

The stunning building, a Grade I listed manor house, was the home of Bartholomew Gosnold, who was one of the founding fathers of America. It is set among formal gardens and woodland grounds of about 10 acres.

The beautiful formal gardens of Otley Hall.

The house has five principal bedrooms and four attic bedrooms - as well as a swimming pool, tennis court and games barn.

The Tudor building has many impressive period features.

Thought to date from early Tudor times, the house still boasts a host of period features, including exposed timbers, wooden panelling, decorative wall paintings, high ceilings and distinctive octagonal chimneys.

Otley Hall has a swimming pool.

The outstanding house stands in a rural setting on the edge of the village of Otley, a few miles from both Woodbridge and Framlingham, and has survived largely unchanged for around 550 years. It is one of the few Grade I listed homes to be in private ownership.

A view of Otley Hall, which is on the market for £2.25million.

The current owners have allowed wider access to Otley Hall for conferences, wedding celebrations and quiet retreats. Further details of Otley Hall Events is available from the agents.

One of the beautiful interiors at Otley Hall.

Famous explorer planned his voyages at hall

The building has many stunning original features.

Former owner Bartholomew Gosnold crossed the Atlantic in 1602 and explored the coast of New England, naming both Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard (named after his daughter.) In 1607 he was the prime mover in the Virginia Company's famous Jamestown expedition, which led to the first permanent English-speaking settlement in America.

The formal gardens at Otley Hall.

Downstairs, Otley Hall's impressive Great Hall has fine oak panelling and moulded beams, and a screens passage. There is also a parlour with linenfold panelling, which is understood to have originated from chambers in Hampton Court Palace owned by Cardinal Wolsey.

The house has a beautiful setting.

The downstairs accommodation also includes a 42ft kitchen/breakfast/dining room, which is part vaulted and overlooked by a minstrels' gallery, as well as a large study and adjoining office, and a snug sitting room overlooking the moat.

Otley Hall is surrounded by beautiful grounds.

The wide Jacobean staircase leads to the first floor, where the five double bedrooms all have views across the gardens and grounds. There are also two updated shower rooms and a laundry/ironing room on this floor.

On the second floor, there are four attic bedrooms and two bathrooms, and there is also a flexible-use apartment, with access from the minstrels' gallery, including a living room, bedroom shower room and kitchenette.

Outside, the exceptional gardens include colourful herbaceous beds and borders, an ornamental knot garden, wildflower garden and H-shaped "canal", as well as a thatched summer house.

Within the woodland grounds there are a heated outdoor pool and pavilion, tennis court, traditional barn and general purpose gardening/workshop stores, as well as garages and further parking.

The property also includes a traditional timber barn and former stables range which has been converted into a multi-purpose function room, games room and party barn, complete with a catering kitchen and bar area.

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218.

