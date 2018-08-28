What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW Google Streetview

An Ipswich estate agent has revealed the 10 roads in the town where home-buyers pay the highest average property prices.

The most expensive roads in Ipswich to live in, in a list drawn up by Beagle Property. The most expensive roads in Ipswich to live in, in a list drawn up by Beagle Property.

According to Beagle Property, the three roads with the biggest average price tag all lie off the popular Bucklesham Road in East Ipswich, while many of those on the list are also close to Christchurch Park.

The top-priced road on the list is Purdis Farm Lane, with an average price of £855,423.

Beagle Property said: “Purdis Farm Lane contains substantial sized properties which all used to be part of the original farm, and offer picturesque views whilst still being easy accessible to the town centre.

“Being in a desirable east of Ipswich location with excellent A12/14 access, the properties are some of the most sought after in the town.”

More than half the streets which made the top 10 are within quarter of a mile of Christchurch Park.

These roads contain attractive period homes, most of which are four-bedroom houses or larger, with generous plots.

However, the estate agent pointed out that some of the town’s best-known street names don’t feature in the list, such as Anglesea Road, Rushmere Road and Gainsborough Road.

The reason for this is that these streets include a mix of properties, with smaller flats and apartments which have lower prices than large detached properties.

Overall, the east side has a higher value than the west side of town, with the top 10 streets in the east being more than £100,000 more on average than those in the top 10 in the west.

So why is property in the east of town in such high demand? Beagle pointed to school catchments as a major factor.

“Copleston and in particular Northgate High school are the most popular in the town, due to their consistently high Ofsted ratings. With both of those schools also having very popular feeder schools, the knock-on effect is of families wishing to move into the area to try and secure places.”

It said another factor is that this area of town is within easy driving distance of major employers such as Ipswich Hospital, BT at Martlesham and the Port of Felixstowe.

The estate agent does not expect the most expensive streets to change much in the future, but predicts that new developments in popular areas may enter the top 10 in future, and said it would be interesting to see how the “Northern Fringe” development impacts desirability in the future.