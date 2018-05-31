Logo
Join In

Best Lockdown Garden entries - A selection of your stunning photos

PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 June 2020

Adam Collacott's garden measuring in around 400 squares metres Picture: ADAM COLLACOTT

Adam Collacott's garden measuring in around 400 squares metres Picture: ADAM COLLACOTT

ADAM COLLACOTT

Entries have flooded in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden - but it’s still not too late to enter.

Veronica Bramer's garden measuring in at roughly 150 sq metres Picture: VERONICA BRAMERVeronica Bramer's garden measuring in at roughly 150 sq metres Picture: VERONICA BRAMER

Today we are spotlighting some of the gorgeous garden photos which have been sent in so far by contestants around Suffolk and north Essex.

Sarah Dilger's garden measuring in at roughly 200 metres Picture: SARAH DILGERSarah Dilger's garden measuring in at roughly 200 metres Picture: SARAH DILGER

These gardens cover a range of sizes and styles, but are all beautiful, showing how much trouble their owners have been to during lockdown.

Sue & Geoff Pearman's garden measuring roughly at a quarter of an acre Picture: SUE & GEOFF PEARMANSue & Geoff Pearman's garden measuring roughly at a quarter of an acre Picture: SUE & GEOFF PEARMAN

There are many colourful floral displays to admire, as well as arbours, arches, and other garden features.

Patricia Price's garden measuring in at around 150sq metres Picture: PATRICIA PRICEPatricia Price's garden measuring in at around 150sq metres Picture: PATRICIA PRICE

If you want to see your garden featured in the paper and be in with a chance of winning, send in your photos.

Linda Smith's garden measuring in around 13x22m Picture: LINDA SMITHLinda Smith's garden measuring in around 13x22m Picture: LINDA SMITH

READ MORE - National Trust reopening its parkland

The prizes are:

Linda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERSLinda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERS

You may also want to watch:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Disturbance involving ‘baseball bats and bricks’ in Bury St Edmunds

Police in Bury St Edmunds are attending to an incident involving 'baseball bats and bricks' PICTURE: Sarah Lucy Brown

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Have you sent your children back to school?

The phased reopening of schools begins today Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Best Lockdown Garden entries - A selection of your stunning photos

Adam Collacott's garden measuring in around 400 squares metres Picture: ADAM COLLACOTT

Lockdown: What you can and can’t do under new rules

The lockdown rules have begun to change Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24