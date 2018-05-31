Join In

Best Lockdown Garden entries - A selection of your stunning photos

Adam Collacott's garden measuring in around 400 squares metres Picture: ADAM COLLACOTT ADAM COLLACOTT

Entries have flooded in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden - but it’s still not too late to enter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Veronica Bramer's garden measuring in at roughly 150 sq metres Picture: VERONICA BRAMER Veronica Bramer's garden measuring in at roughly 150 sq metres Picture: VERONICA BRAMER

Today we are spotlighting some of the gorgeous garden photos which have been sent in so far by contestants around Suffolk and north Essex.

Sarah Dilger's garden measuring in at roughly 200 metres Picture: SARAH DILGER Sarah Dilger's garden measuring in at roughly 200 metres Picture: SARAH DILGER

These gardens cover a range of sizes and styles, but are all beautiful, showing how much trouble their owners have been to during lockdown.

Sue & Geoff Pearman's garden measuring roughly at a quarter of an acre Picture: SUE & GEOFF PEARMAN Sue & Geoff Pearman's garden measuring roughly at a quarter of an acre Picture: SUE & GEOFF PEARMAN

There are many colourful floral displays to admire, as well as arbours, arches, and other garden features.

Patricia Price's garden measuring in at around 150sq metres Picture: PATRICIA PRICE Patricia Price's garden measuring in at around 150sq metres Picture: PATRICIA PRICE

If you want to see your garden featured in the paper and be in with a chance of winning, send in your photos.

Linda Smith's garden measuring in around 13x22m Picture: LINDA SMITH Linda Smith's garden measuring in around 13x22m Picture: LINDA SMITH

READ MORE - National Trust reopening its parkland

The prizes are:

Linda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERS Linda and John Butchers' garden measuring in at around a third of an acre Picture: LINDA BUTCHERS

You may also want to watch:

• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)

• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)

To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.

If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.

Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.

Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.