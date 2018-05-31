Best Lockdown Garden entries - A selection of your stunning photos
PUBLISHED: 11:30 01 June 2020
ADAM COLLACOTT
Entries have flooded in for our competition to find the Best Lockdown Garden - but it’s still not too late to enter.
Today we are spotlighting some of the gorgeous garden photos which have been sent in so far by contestants around Suffolk and north Essex.
These gardens cover a range of sizes and styles, but are all beautiful, showing how much trouble their owners have been to during lockdown.
There are many colourful floral displays to admire, as well as arbours, arches, and other garden features.
If you want to see your garden featured in the paper and be in with a chance of winning, send in your photos.
The prizes are:
• £200 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £100 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden over 150 square metres)
• £50 to spend with enjoygardeningmore.co.uk (garden under 150 square metres)
To enter, send your photographs via email to suffolkgardens@archant.co.uk along with your name, postcode, daytime telephone number and size of garden.
If you wish to tell us more about your garden, please include details in your email.
Closing date for submission of pictures is June 15, 2020. The gardens will appear in the newspaper from June 1 to 20. Enjoy Gardening More Head Gardener Peter McDermott will judge all published pictures and the winners will be announced in the week commencing July 6, 2020.
Normal Archant competition rules apply. Archant Community Media Ltd will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting winners and the distribution of any prize.
