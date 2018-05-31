Still blooming in lockdown - show off the fruits of your labour

Lockdown has provided people with the chance to spend more time in their gardens and now’s your chance to show off the fruits of your labour.

Launched by Sudbury in Bloom, the Pride of Sudbury competition is celebrating the residents handy work in the garden and asking them to take photos to show off their green-fingered skills.

With categories such as best front garden, best eco-garden, best hanging basket and best vegetable garden amongst others, there’s room for everyone to enter.

Sudbury in Bloom vice-chairman Andy Howes said: “Lockdown has led to many of us spending more time than ever in our gardens, and has given a lot of people a greater appreciation of the outside spaces we have.

“Although the Anglia in Bloom competition has been cancelled for this year, we still want to encourage everyone to do their bit to enhance our town.

“Pride of Sudbury is all about celebrating resident involvement.

“The awards are aimed at encouraging all sections of our community to deliver a better environment for us all through taking pride in our town.”

The competition is open to anyone living in Sudbury, Ballingdon, Great Cornard and Little Cornard, and is run in partnership with the town council.

To enter, head to the Sudbury in Bloom website, upload your photographs – which must be landscape shape not portrait - and tell them a little about your own patch of paradise.

Entries are open until 31st August, visit www.sudburyinbloom.org.uk