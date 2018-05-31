10 Stamp Duty exempt Suffolk homes

The Old Mill in Corton, a 19th century converted windmill, is currently on sale for £425,000 Picture: Strutt & Parker Archant

Thanks to the government’s Stamp Duty holiday homeowners can save just under £5,000. Here are just a few great properties you can view and buy now.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Inside of The Courtyard at Snape Maltings, a converted apartment in the heart of Suffolk Picture: Savills Inside of The Courtyard at Snape Maltings, a converted apartment in the heart of Suffolk Picture: Savills

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a temporary stamp duty holiday on the first £500,000 of all properties sold in England.

This raised tax threshold – which is due to last until next March – is thought to help boost the property market after a fall in sales due to the Coronavirus crisis.

Expected to save homebuyers an average of £4,500, now could be the time to finally make that purchase and snap up your dream home. Gavin Surtees, manager of David Burr in Woolpit said: “Buyers have used the lockdown period to reassess their property requirements, in particular to outdoor and home working space. Many are keen to secure their next property during the summer months to fully gain from this stamp duty holiday.”

Here’s just 10 homes across Suffolk that are £500,000 and under - and could be yours.

This quaint cottage in Buxhall is Grade II-listed and has a number of period features throughout Picture: David Burr This quaint cottage in Buxhall is Grade II-listed and has a number of period features throughout Picture: David Burr

Fen Farmhouse, Buxhall

With origins believed to date back to the 16th century, this gorgeous Grade II-listed thatched cottage is set in an ideal and idyllic location in the heart of Suffolk.

With many of its notable period features kept throughout, such as exposed timber and inglenook fireplaces, Fen Farmhouse enjoys grounds of around half an acre, with far-reaching countryside views all around.

Listed for £425,000 by David Burr, this charming two-floor home benefits from a double garage, utility room, two reception rooms, one bathroom and three spacious bedrooms.

This beautiful home in Hartest is ideal for anyone who loves to tend to their garden Picture: David Burr This beautiful home in Hartest is ideal for anyone who loves to tend to their garden Picture: David Burr

Pippins, Hartest

Located in the picturesque village of Hartest near Bury St Edmunds, this semi-detached, three-bedroom home is perfect for someone looking who is looking to escape to the Suffolk countryside.

After having been enlarged, this property now provides versatile accommodation that is complemented with an outbuilding/garage, ample parking and a garden that includes colourful flowerbeds, fruit trees and a vegetable garden. Other amenities throughout include a utility room, shower room, family bathroom and a kitchen that features wood worktops with inset Butler sink and mixer tap over.

Currently listed for £409,995 by David Burr, one particular standout feature of this home is the sitting room’s log burning stove on pamment hearth – perfect for warming up on those chillier evenings.

The Old Mill in Corton, a 19th century converted windmill, is currently on sale for £425,000 Picture: Strutt & Parker The Old Mill in Corton, a 19th century converted windmill, is currently on sale for £425,000 Picture: Strutt & Parker

The Old Mill, Corton

Just a stone’s throw away from the Norfolk Broads is the Suffolk town of Corton, home to The Old Mill – a 19th century windmill that has been converted into a four-bedroom home. Standing at 64 feet tall, The Mill was once owned by the Colman family and later used as an observation post in the Second World War.

Grade II-listed and accompanied by sea views, The Old Mill features exposed brickwork throughout, two bathrooms, a charming kitchen and a generous living space with a fireplace in the sitting room.

Surrounded by a charming and secluded garden, The Old Mill would make for a great holiday rental home – or perfect for someone who wants to be closer to the sea, countryside and a quaint village all in one. It is listed for £425,000 by Strutt & Parker.

Located in Nayland, Mill Cottage is believed to date back to the 15th century Picture: Chapman Stickels Located in Nayland, Mill Cottage is believed to date back to the 15th century Picture: Chapman Stickels

Mill Cottage, Nayland

If Constable Country is more your scene, this Grade II-listed cottage in Nayland could be the property for you.

Dubbed as one of the village’s most identifiable properties, this home is believed to date back to the 15th century, and was remodeled in the 1800s when the current gault brick façade was added. Retaining much of its character, Mill Cottage features a series of exposed beams and sash windows with working shutters throughout.

With two reception rooms, two bedrooms, one bathroom and a ground floor cloakroom, the property also benefits from an enclosed courtyard garden with a paved terrace, garden store and raised flowerbeds. It is currently listed for £365,000 by Chapman Stickels.

Bay Tree Cottage in Redgrave, straddling the border with Norfolk Picture: Fine & Country Bay Tree Cottage in Redgrave, straddling the border with Norfolk Picture: Fine & Country

Bay Tree Cottage, Redgrave

You may also want to watch:

Just south of the River Waveney is Redgrave, a quaint Suffolk village that is home to Bay Tree Cottage. Within easy reach of Diss’ mainline station, this thatched country abode is believed to date back to the 17th century.

Painted in a beautiful pink hue on its exterior, this home is surrounded by gorgeous gardens and has two driveways alongside a garage.

This Woodbridge home is believed to date back to the mid-18th century Picture: Fine & Country This Woodbridge home is believed to date back to the mid-18th century Picture: Fine & Country

With stunning timber beams throughout, this three-bedroom property also has a drawing room, family bathroom, en-suite, annexe and a kitchen with a walk-in larder. Bay Tree Cottage is currently listed for £500,000 by Fine & Country.

Kingston Road, Woodbridge

Beautifully presented, this two-bedroom semi-detached home is believed to date back to the mid-18th century. Within walking distance of the town’s railway station, the River Deben and an array of local shops and amenities, it is nestled right in the heart of Woodbridge.

With a green brick exterior, this period home has character throughout and features exposed timbers, open studwork, a red brick fireplace and inset wood burning stove. Inside, the home has a dining room second reception room/ground floor bedroom, fitted kitchen and bathroom.

This charming home in Aldeburgh is listed for �400,000 Picture: Bedfords This charming home in Aldeburgh is listed for �400,000 Picture: Bedfords

Upstairs is the first floor bedroom with a small en-suite shower room and dormer windows. This Kingston Road property also has a garden and off-road parking for two cars – one in the garage and one on the drive. It is currently listed for £350,000 by Fine & Country.

Mill Field, Aldeburgh

This charming, end terrace, three-bedroom property is based in the sought-after Church Farm area of Aldeburgh and is within easy walking distance of the town’s amenities.

The ground floor of this home is comprised of a kitchen, a sitting/dining room which features exposed brickwork and a large inglenook style feature fireplace, as well as French doors that lead to the garden.

The Courtyard is set in an idyllic part of Suffolk Picture: Savills The Courtyard is set in an idyllic part of Suffolk Picture: Savills

Upstairs, you will find the home’s three bedrooms, and a family bathroom which includes a low-level WC and underfloor heating. Both the front and back garden are mainly laid to lawn, and there’s gated rear access leading to a double car port. It is on the market with Bedfords for £400,000.

The Courtyard, Snape

Converted from a Victorian industrial building that was once used in the barley malting process, this spacious apartment at Snape Maltings could be yours for £425,000. Currently on the market with Savills, this two bedroom, two bathroom property offers privacy, peace and quiet thanks to its idyllic Suffolk setting.

Accessible via an exclusive communal courtyard, Number Five at The Courtyard is airy and spacious throughout. Vaulted ceilings and full-height glazed doors give the dining area, kitchen and seating area plenty of light, while overlooking the courtyard garden.

This Theatre Street property benefits from a gorgeous patio Picture: Fenn Wright This Theatre Street property benefits from a gorgeous patio Picture: Fenn Wright

The hallway leads to a large main bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a family bathroom, second bedroom and storage cupboards. Internal stairs lead to a terrace room with sliding doors, onto a spacious outdoor terrace. Additionally, the property benefits from underfloor heating and an underground car parking space.

Theatre Street, Woodbridge

Located on Woodbridge’s Theatre Street is Notthampton Cottage, a three bedroom period cottage that has been finished to a high standard – ideal as a family home. Retaining many of its original features throughout such as exposed beams and fireplaces, this abode is located near a variety of amenities, with the town’s train station within walking distance.

Downstairs is a sitting/dining room, and a kitchen that features integrated appliances such as a dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer and microwave. The kitchen also benefits from underfloor heating.

This High Road property in Trimley St Mary benefits from ample off-road parking and a garage Picture: Fenn Wright This High Road property in Trimley St Mary benefits from ample off-road parking and a garage Picture: Fenn Wright

The main and second bedrooms are housed on the first floor, alongside the family bathroom. Head up another set of stairs and there you will find the third bedroom which benefits from a walk-in wardrobe and views across Woodbridge. Notthampton Cottage has an enclosed south-facing garden, which features a large patio area and various flowerbeds. It is listed by Fenn Wright for £475,000.

High Road, Trimley St Mary

Situated on the outskirts of Felixstowe is the quiet village of Trimley St Mary – the perfect location for those seeking a more relaxed way of life.

This four/five bedroom period home on High Road provides plenty of space, as the property benefits from an open plan living/dining/kitchen area which includes a spacious pantry.

With bedrooms spread across both the ground and first floor, two of the bedrooms feature en-suite shower rooms. Listed by Fenn Wright for £475,000, this home also has beautifully landscaped gardens, and a garage and drive for ample off-road parking.