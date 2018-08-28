Logo

PUBLISHED: 18:14 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:14 01 February 2019

Kings Knoll in Woodbridge was among Suffolk's most expensive houses in Suffolk in 2018. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Kings Knoll in Woodbridge was among Suffolk's most expensive houses in Suffolk in 2018. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

© chris rawlings 2017

Last year’s most expensive home has seven bedrooms and an incredible eight bathrooms which sold for a bank-breaking £3.5million.

The 10 most expensive homes in Suffolk ranged from just over £2million to £3.5million, with six of the 10 houses found in the beautiful town of Bury St Edmunds.

The three homes with the biggest price tags were also all located in the popular town, costing buyers more than £3million a pop.

These included the Old Rectory in Drinkstone which sold for £3.5 million, Bridge Farm in The Street which also sold for £3.5million and 64 Linden Walk in Beck Row, which cost £3.3million.

Following shortly behind was Stonehouse Farm in Saxmundham, Bardwell Manor in Bury St Edmunds, Holland House in Halesworth, Kings Knoll in Broomheath (pictured), 40 Bury Road in Newmarket, and 8 Northgate Street and 4 Abbeygate Street, both in Bury St Edmunds.

Kings Knoll, Broomheath, Woodbridge looks onto a river. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGSKings Knoll, Broomheath, Woodbridge looks onto a river. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS

Bury St Edmunds is a thriving town, but there have been fears that it is becoming “a victim of its own success” as soaring house prices and rents are forcing young people away from the area.

For other interesting properties, see www.homes24.co.uk

This top 10 does not include any residential properties with substantial businesses or land attached and was created using Land Registry figures just published.

