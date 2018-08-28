What were the most expensive houses sold in Suffolk?

Kings Knoll in Woodbridge was among Suffolk's most expensive houses in Suffolk in 2018. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS © chris rawlings 2017

Last year’s most expensive home has seven bedrooms and an incredible eight bathrooms which sold for a bank-breaking £3.5million.

The 10 most expensive homes in Suffolk ranged from just over £2million to £3.5million, with six of the 10 houses found in the beautiful town of Bury St Edmunds.

The three homes with the biggest price tags were also all located in the popular town, costing buyers more than £3million a pop.

These included the Old Rectory in Drinkstone which sold for £3.5 million, Bridge Farm in The Street which also sold for £3.5million and 64 Linden Walk in Beck Row, which cost £3.3million.

Following shortly behind was Stonehouse Farm in Saxmundham, Bardwell Manor in Bury St Edmunds, Holland House in Halesworth, Kings Knoll in Broomheath (pictured), 40 Bury Road in Newmarket, and 8 Northgate Street and 4 Abbeygate Street, both in Bury St Edmunds.

Bury St Edmunds is a thriving town, but there have been fears that it is becoming “a victim of its own success” as soaring house prices and rents are forcing young people away from the area.

This top 10 does not include any residential properties with substantial businesses or land attached and was created using Land Registry figures just published.