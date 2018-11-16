Logo

Generation rent face uphill battle to buy first property as house prices rise again

PUBLISHED: 05:32 16 November 2018

Latest figures show the cost of the average starter house in Ipswich has risen 4.7% over the last 12 months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Latest figures show the cost of the average starter house in Ipswich has risen 4.7% over the last 12 months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Millennials face an ‘impossible task’ buying a first house first home in Ipswich, with the average starter home in the town costing £60,000 more than the national average.

Latest figures show the cost of the average starter house in Ipswich has risen 4.7% over the last 12 months to £170,427.

The news comes as a survey conducted by Compare My Move revealed that first-time buyers need to save up for an average of three years and nine months to raise the money needed for a 15% deposit on an average home - and in that time they will spend £18,000 on rent.

Megan Aldous, of Ipswich, is saving for a deposit on a house with her boyfriend.

She said: “We have been saving for about a year and a half and we haven’t got very far.

“I think that if people really want to save up it is possible, but they might just have to cut back on going out for meals or not go on holiday.

“It is difficult when things go wrong though, like if your car breaks down.”

The average salary for 22 to 29-year-olds in Ipswich is £1,558 a month. But, after deducting £400 for rent and £583 for living costs, prospective buyers are only left with £575 a month for savings.

This means it would take 45 months to save up the £25,000 needed for a 15% deposit for a first house.

Ipswich Estate Agent, Simon Clow, of Palmers and Partners, said: “About a quarter of our clients are first time buyers. The only change that we have seen is a big increase in people being given the money from families for a deposit .

“Saving up a deposit at the moment can feel like an impossible task with rent prices as they are.

“Ipswich is still a good place for first time buyers because it is still relatively cheap in comparison to some towns in the area. Colchester house prices are 15% higher than Ipswich.”

Another Ipswich resident said: “At the moment, I manage to save between £200 and £400 a month, but I often dip into my savings and struggle to keep it topped up.

“I’ve got friends in the area who have no idea when they’ll get a house, with lots staying at home, and others living paycheck to paycheck.”

Topic Tags:

Latest Articles

Generation rent face uphill battle to buy first property as house prices rise again

Friday, November 16, 2018 Will Jefford
Latest figures show the cost of the average starter house in Ipswich has risen 4.7% over the last 12 months Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

Thursday, November 15, 2018 Megan Aldous
Fornham Road Farm in Great Barton is for sale Picture: BEDFORDS

Building new homes for Suffolk people

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 David Vincent
Award-winning Suffolk builder Steve Lee, a NHBC Pride in the Job regional winner

220 homes could be built near iconic Suffolk coastal resort

Monday, November 12, 2018 Andrew Papworth
Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like

Saturday, November 10, 2018 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Heartbroken bidders who hoped to save hospital say purchase was ‘almost impossible’

Thursday, November 8, 2018 Greta Levy
The old Lowestoft hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Doubts expressed over ‘new town’ near Ipswich

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Paul Geater
There are plans for a new garden village on an area adjacent to the A12 and Bucklesham Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sutton Hall estate sells for more than £31.5million

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 caroline culot
Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million Picture: www.knightfrank.com

Guide to buying farmland - why a farm is a good investment

Wednesday, November 7, 2018
Princes Hall, Belchamp Walter, Sudbury PICTURE: Brett Ballard

Campaigner’s delight after homes plan appeal turned down

Wednesday, November 7, 2018 Will Jefford
A road sweeper struggled to pass along Swan Street while an inspection was being carried out. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

Meet the Editor

David Vincent

David Vincent Email

EADT writer David Vincent has more than 40 years experience in Suffolk. He has explored the highways and byeways of East Anglia, meeting homeowners, developers and estate agents from Bury St Edmunds to Aldeburgh and Colchester to Diss.

Local Guide

Most Read

A four bedroom home with separate office complex on site is for sale

220 homes could be built near iconic Suffolk coastal resort

See what new 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich could look like