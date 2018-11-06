Logo

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sold in less than four months for more than £31.5 million

PUBLISHED: 11:38 06 November 2018

Sutton Hall, the main house which has sold along with the estate, for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

Some may fear the housing market is slowing but not in East Anglia where the Sutton Hall Estate - totalling more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house and 11 further properties - has sold for well in excess of its £31.5 million price tag.

The biggest country house estate for sale in East Anglia for many years has sold in less than four months of going on the market.

Sutton Hall Estate, near Woodbridge with more than 2170 acres, a Georgian house with eight bedrooms, 11 further properties, two barns and a shoot, sold for ‘well in excess’ of the price tag of £31.5 million, it was confirmed today.

The estate, with a Grade II listed house at its centre was owned by Sir Guy and Lady Jenny Quilter after being acquired in the late 19th century by Sir William Quilter who also owned Bawdsey Manor.

Today, George Bramley, a partner at agents Knight Frank, which acted jointly with Philip Summers at chartered surveyor and property advisors Landbridge, confirmed that the estate had exchanged and completed. He said it was bought by a businessman landowner, not from East Anglia, but with links to Suffolk.

“Sutton Hall is one of the biggest residential sales for quite some time and the fact it has exchanged and completed is a good indication of the market. This estate has good quality land and a beautiful position with a river frontage and a Grade II listed house at its centre. The fact it has sold so quickly - and we had other bidders - makes it a landmark sale.”

Mr Bramley said the purchaser had a family but he did not know whether it was going to be used as his home.

The estate, near Woodbridge, offers a main house sitting at the centre of the estate which boasts formal gardens and superb views over the adjacent parkland as well as more than 3.5 miles of river frontage and a private quay on the banks of the River Deben.

It also comes with a long list of other features including 1,432 acres of arable land served from two reservoirs, 375 acres of mature woodland, 243 acres of grazing and parkland and a sporting shoot.

It offers 11 other substantial properties including large detached farmhouses and a thatched cottage. The main house itself boasts beautiful interiors and a contemporary kitchen.

The Quilters took over the running of the estate in 1992 and, since then, have renovated it. The main house extends to over 6,000 sq.ft. with a dining room and sitting room, a hand made fitted kitchen and a conservatory. Five principal bedrooms are accessed via a central staircase with three more bedrooms at the rear wing of the house.

