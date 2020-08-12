Logo

See inside this rare 1970s home with stunning views for sale in a Suffolk holiday village

PUBLISHED: 17:10 12 August 2020

The Crow's Nest, Thorpeness, is on the market for offers in excess of £700,000.

Picture: Clarke & Simpson

A unique ‘upside down’ home with original 1970s design has come up for sale in Thorpeness for offers in excess of £700,000.

The property known as The Crow’s Nest is one of five remaining similar style properties built by Reade of Aldeburgh.

It’s located at the end of North End Avenue and offers stunning views of the sea and the surrounding heathland.

Built in an ‘upside down’ style, with a sitting room on the first floor and the remaining accommodation above, it’s where you will find spacious, light-filled rooms typical of the era, as well as extensive gardens and a double garage.

The property is currently for sale with Clarke & Simpson for offers in excess of £700,000, and while the main dwelling remains largely sympathetic to its late mid-century design, it also offers plenty of development opportunity for new owners, subject to the correct planning permissions being obtained.

Accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, kitchen/dining room, cloakroom and master bedroom with en suite on the ground floor.

Three further bedrooms are served by a family bathroom, also on the ground floor, and a first-floor sitting room.

Outside, the property enjoys a large parking area and a detached double garage. The garden is secluded and well-screened by a number of shrubs and there is also a private seating area, along with an extensive rear garden and a paved terrace.

The property itself is a short walk from the centre of the village, which was created in 1910 by Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie as a private holiday village.

Many of the holiday homes were built in the Jacobean and Tudor revival style and the area is also well-known for The House in the Clouds, a self-catering holiday let.

The local boating lake was also created by Ogilvie and is said to be inspired by J M Barrie’s Peter Pan.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Crow’s Nest, Thorpeness

Price: offers in excess of £700,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

