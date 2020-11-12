Logo
Gallery

See inside this ‘immaculate’ Grade II* listed home for sale for £850,000

PUBLISHED: 13:44 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 12 November 2020

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

Archant

A beautifully presented Grade II* listed home has come up for sale in the heart of Hadleigh, Suffolk.

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

Believed to date back to 1649, this Grade II* listed property known as The Gables is described by selling agents Carter Jonas as being in “immaculate condition”, with five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a number of distinctive character features.

Highlights include its exposed timber beams, carved bressumer and woodburning stove, as well as its prime location on Hadleigh high street, boasting private gardens and off-street parking.

From the outside, the property is immediately eye-catching, with its tasteful pastel yellow colourwash and three distinctive gables.

Inside, there is a spacious entrance hall with stone flooring and a large kitchen/breakfast room which is fully equipped with a butler sink, granite work surfaces and a Range double oven with gas hob and storage. Adjoining this there is a dining room with Victorian cast iron fireplace and a morning room, which includes a lovely bay seating area overlooking the garden.

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The main hallway also leads into an office, which could also be used as an additional reception room, and a main sitting room which features high ceilings, parquet flooring and a woodburning stove. From here you can also pass through into the library, where there is a set of double doors and access to the garden.

The first-floor landing is particularly spacious with two charming window seats. It leads on to four bedrooms, including the large master suite. The remaining three bedrooms are also all doubles, each with an en suite shower room, exposed timbers and pretty outlooks.

On the second floor, there is an alternative master bedroom suite, offering approximately 26x13ft of living space and a good-sized en suite featuring a bath.

Another attractive highlight of the property is its pretty gardens, which are mostly found at the rear. They are mainly laid to lawn with a patio/dining area and surrounded by shrub borders with mature trees.

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

A red-brick wall encloses the garden, and the off-street parking space can be found behind a set of double gates. A wide selection of amenities is available close by.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas on 01787 720003.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

High Street, Hadleigh

Guide price: £850,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 720003, www.carterjonas.co.uk

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter JonasThe Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Can you give ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie a home?

An appeal has been launched to help Ernie find a new home. Picture: RSPCA

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid infection rates

Suffolk coronavirus infection rates: The latest case numbers have been revealed. Bury St Edmunds on the first day of the second lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Nearly 150 students and staff isolating after Covid cases at Hadleigh school

Four coronavirus cases were confirmed at Hadleigh High School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jobs blow for Suffolk town as silk factory plunges into administration

Vanners has lost half its workforce after falling into administration Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Boy ‘clipped’ by train at crossing near Bury St Edmunds

Ambulance crews have been called after a person was hit by a train Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Policeman who Tasered another officer at Stansted is sacked

An Essex police officer has been sacked for firing a Taser at a fellow officer Picture: PA IMAGES

Town recruiting extra stewards to prepare for return of fans

Ipswich Town are recruiting extra matchday stewards to prepare for the return of fans to Portman Road Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Fitness Club closes after failed attempt to renegotiate rent charges

Ipswich Fitness Club, formerly owned by DW Sports, will not be reopening when the Covid-19 lockdown ends in December Picture: ARCHANT