See inside this ‘immaculate’ Grade II* listed home for sale for £850,000

The Gables in Hadleigh is on the market at a guide price of £850,000. Picture: Carter Jonas Archant

A beautifully presented Grade II* listed home has come up for sale in the heart of Hadleigh, Suffolk.

Believed to date back to 1649, this Grade II* listed property known as The Gables is described by selling agents Carter Jonas as being in “immaculate condition”, with five bedrooms, four reception rooms and a number of distinctive character features.

Highlights include its exposed timber beams, carved bressumer and woodburning stove, as well as its prime location on Hadleigh high street, boasting private gardens and off-street parking.

From the outside, the property is immediately eye-catching, with its tasteful pastel yellow colourwash and three distinctive gables.

Inside, there is a spacious entrance hall with stone flooring and a large kitchen/breakfast room which is fully equipped with a butler sink, granite work surfaces and a Range double oven with gas hob and storage. Adjoining this there is a dining room with Victorian cast iron fireplace and a morning room, which includes a lovely bay seating area overlooking the garden.

The main hallway also leads into an office, which could also be used as an additional reception room, and a main sitting room which features high ceilings, parquet flooring and a woodburning stove. From here you can also pass through into the library, where there is a set of double doors and access to the garden.

The first-floor landing is particularly spacious with two charming window seats. It leads on to four bedrooms, including the large master suite. The remaining three bedrooms are also all doubles, each with an en suite shower room, exposed timbers and pretty outlooks.

On the second floor, there is an alternative master bedroom suite, offering approximately 26x13ft of living space and a good-sized en suite featuring a bath.

Another attractive highlight of the property is its pretty gardens, which are mostly found at the rear. They are mainly laid to lawn with a patio/dining area and surrounded by shrub borders with mature trees.

A red-brick wall encloses the garden, and the off-street parking space can be found behind a set of double gates. A wide selection of amenities is available close by.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas on 01787 720003.

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street, Hadleigh

Guide price: £850,000

Carter Jonas, 01787 720003, www.carterjonas.co.uk

