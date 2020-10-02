Logo

‘Rare’ Suffolk townhouse in need of a complete renovation goes up for sale for £635,000

PUBLISHED: 16:16 02 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 02 October 2020

This three-storey townhouse in Halesworth is in need of a total renovation. Picture: Clarke & Simpson

An impressive three-storey townhouse in need of renovation and refurbishment has become available in Halesworth.

Selling agents Clarke & Simpson describe The Laurels, an impressive three-storey townhouse tucked away off Chediston Street in Halesworth as a “rare and exciting opportunity.”

The property is on the market for £635,000 and offers a wealth of opportunity, nestled in over half an acre of private grounds in the centre of town.

While the property itself is not listed, it is believed to originate from the 17th or 18th century and is located in Halesworth’s Conservation area.

It currently features a large entrance hall, sitting room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms and a large bathroom on the first floor and three further double bedrooms on the second floor.

There is a small area of garden to the front of the property and an enclosed courtyard to the side, which can also be accessed from the kitchen. Currently home to a range of former outbuildings, this good-sized space offers a lot of potential for development and perhaps could even be used to create a new kitchen and dining area.

The grounds surrounding The Laurels are well-established, with a good range of mature and fruit-bearing trees and a tributary of the River Blyth.

There is also a single garage, former summerhouse and gardener’s WC.

Contact Clarke & Simpson on 01728 724200 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Chediston Street, Halesworth

Price: £635,000

Clarke & Simpson, 01728 724200, www.clarkeandsimpson.co.uk

