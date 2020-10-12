Unique village home connected to a well known Suffolk family is for sale

The Lodge in Burstall is for sale for offers over £600,000. Picture: Carter Jonas Archant

A unique village home with mock Tudor beams and an arched ‘tower’ has come up for sale in Burstall.

Despite its many character features it’s perhaps surprising that The Lodge in Burstall near Ipswich, believed to be the former home of the Cranfield family who founded Cranfield Mills in Ipswich and is thought to have had connections to the suffragette movement, remains unlisted.

It’s currently for sale for offers over £600,000 and is believed to have been built in the early 1900s, with imposing mock Tudor timbers typical of the Edwardian period.

Selling agents Carter Jonas describe the home as being quite unique in design, with both brick and rendered walls and a delightful two-storey bow to the rear, incorporating an arched window with a thatched roof above. Half the roof is in fact thatched, having been re-done around seven years ago.

Inside, the interior is beautifully presented and features a good-sized sitting room with a fireplace, and a central kitchen/breakfast room which forms the hub of the home. There is also a separate dining room, which opens out into the conservatory. This somewhat free-flowing space would be ideal for large parties, as it offers plenty of space to entertain.

The kitchen is well fitted with a comprehensive range of cherry wood units as well as slate work surfaces and a ceramic sink all served by a quarry tiled floor.

In the hallway, an elegant staircase leads to the first floor landing where there are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Further accommodation can also be found in the detached guest cottage, also included in the sale. This was recently renovated and now offers a generous living room, double bedroom and en suite shower room and would be well suited to multi-generational families. It could also be further developed into a home office or gym.

To the side of the property there is a gravelled parking courtyard bordered by a good range of flowers and shrubs.

A good-sized, south-facing garden can also be found at the rear of the property, featuring a number of well-stocked flower beds, a holly tree and raised vegetable beds as well as a shed and a sunny terrace adjoining the rear of the house, which is adorned by pretty climbing roses.

There is also a lovely garden at the front, offering an al fresco dining area and gorgeous views of the surrounding countryside.

For more information, contact Carter Jonas on 01787 720003.

