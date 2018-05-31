What is the most expensive house on the market in Suffolk?

Hardwick Manor Grounds - Picture: Savills Justin Paget Photography Ltd

This beautiful eight-bedroom manor in Bury St Edmunds is currently on the market with a guide price of £3.5million.

Hardwick Manor Lounge - Picture: Savills Hardwick Manor Lounge - Picture: Savills

Hardwick Manor dates from the early 20th century, and is part of the substantial Hardwick House estate which was broken up in the 1920s after the owner George Gery Milner-Gibson Cullum died without heir and the property passed to The Crown.

The Manor is currently listed with Savills for a guide price of £3.5million. It boasts features such as a beautiful walled garden and sits within a massive 70 acres.

Behind the house is an Arboretum which was planted around 100 years ago and provides interesting private woodland walks through this part of the property.

One of the panelled rooms in Hardwich Manor Picture: Savills One of the panelled rooms in Hardwich Manor Picture: Savills

Property agent Tim Phillips said: “The combination of an exceptional parkland setting, high levels of privacy and a large block of land is remarkably rare. It’s hard to believe a country house like this is tucked away within such a short distance of Bury St Edmunds town centre.

“The current owners acquired the property around 20 years ago and have carried out many improvements, including re-fitting bathrooms and the kitchen. In recent years a sympathetically designed extension has also been added to the southern end of the house and features a fabulous vaulted cathedral-like reception room with delightful views over the walled garden.

“The house also contains many period features which date from the original Hardwick House mansion, including an oak staircase with carved finials, splat balusters and polished handrails. The drawing and dining rooms are complete panelled rooms which date back many hundreds of years and there are other areas which feature oak panelling, ledged and braced oak doors and oak mullioned and transformed windows with leaded lights.”

This stunning property has a delicate balance of modern and classical interior.