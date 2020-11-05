Could this former Grade II listed pub be your new home in the Suffolk countryside?

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country Archant

A former 16th century village pub transformed into a characterful family home has come up for sale in Westhorpe at a guide price of £550,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dating back to the early 16th century, the Grade II listed property boasts picturesque views over the Suffolk countryside as well as an extensive plot of land and a separate two-storey office.

According to selling agents Fine & Country, which is marketing the property at a guide price of £550,000, the present owners have taken excellent care of the home over the last 36 years and love the area so much, in fact, that they are building their own new home on the plot next door.

Despite its age, the property has been carefully updated and offers a harmonious blend of old and contemporary styles, with stylish living space accented by timber beams and rustic character features.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a dining room, kitchen, study and shower room.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The surprisingly contemporary kitchen is a real highlight, featuring polished black porcelain tiles on the floor and a hi-tech range of modern appliances, including an AEG induction hob, built-in Zanussi microwave and a Bosch oven. There is also a built-in freezer under the counter, as well as a dishwasher, washing machine and water softener, plus plenty of space for a fridge freezer and lots of room for storage.

On the first floor, the property offers four bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath and shower over.

The two-storey office outside offers plenty of potential for new owners. It includes a stable door at the front with a metal spiral staircase leading upstairs, and is fully connected to a phone line and power, as well as feature lighting and a security alarm. French doors lead out and onto a patio.

The Old Crown also boasts an outdoor garden store and a double garage as well as a brick driveway and landscaped gardens.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Contact Fine & Country on 01473 289700 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Finningham Road, Westhorpe

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Guide price: £550,000

Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country