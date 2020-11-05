Logo

Could this former Grade II listed pub be your new home in the Suffolk countryside?

PUBLISHED: 13:06 05 November 2020

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Archant

A former 16th century village pub transformed into a characterful family home has come up for sale in Westhorpe at a guide price of £550,000.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Dating back to the early 16th century, the Grade II listed property boasts picturesque views over the Suffolk countryside as well as an extensive plot of land and a separate two-storey office.

According to selling agents Fine & Country, which is marketing the property at a guide price of £550,000, the present owners have taken excellent care of the home over the last 36 years and love the area so much, in fact, that they are building their own new home on the plot next door.

Despite its age, the property has been carefully updated and offers a harmonious blend of old and contemporary styles, with stylish living space accented by timber beams and rustic character features.

There are two reception rooms on the ground floor, as well as a dining room, kitchen, study and shower room.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The surprisingly contemporary kitchen is a real highlight, featuring polished black porcelain tiles on the floor and a hi-tech range of modern appliances, including an AEG induction hob, built-in Zanussi microwave and a Bosch oven. There is also a built-in freezer under the counter, as well as a dishwasher, washing machine and water softener, plus plenty of space for a fridge freezer and lots of room for storage.

On the first floor, the property offers four bedrooms and a family bathroom with bath and shower over.

The two-storey office outside offers plenty of potential for new owners. It includes a stable door at the front with a metal spiral staircase leading upstairs, and is fully connected to a phone line and power, as well as feature lighting and a security alarm. French doors lead out and onto a patio.

The Old Crown also boasts an outdoor garden store and a double garage as well as a brick driveway and landscaped gardens.

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Contact Fine & Country on 01473 289700 for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Finningham Road, Westhorpe

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

Guide price: £550,000

Fine & Country, 01473 289700, www.fineandcountry.com

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

The Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & CountryThe Old Crown at Westhorpe is on the market at a guide price of £550,000. Picture: Fine & Country

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joe Wicks staying at ‘incredible’ Suffolk barn

Joe Wicks, also known as The Body Coach, is staying in Suffolk Picture: PA

Coronavirus case rate drops in all but one area of Suffolk

Public Health England has released the latest coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk and Essex Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Which essential stores will stay open during lockdown - from B&M to Wilko, Poundland and Superdrug?

B & M in Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, will remain open during the second lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town legend Paul Mariner says he is ‘fighting’ after serious surgery

Paul Mariner during his time as Plymouth boss Picture: WARREN PAGE

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Suffolk covid data: Latest infection rates, hospital admissions and case numbers have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Inquest to open into Corrie McKeague’s death – despite his body not being found

Corrie McKeague, who disappeared following a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Explained: All the new lockdown rules which start today

What new rules are in place in England from today under the second coronavirus lockdown? Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Furlough scheme extended until March in government U-turn

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak giving a statement to MPs in the House of Commons on economic measures for the second national lockdown in England. PA Photo. Picture date: Wednesday September 4, 2019. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Picture: PA WIRE

Mike Bacon: If Town want better refs, there’s only one way to do it - get out of League One!

Stephen Ward remonstrates with the referee after he awarded a late second half penalty against Ipswich at Sunderland Picture Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich MP: Why I abstained in lockdown vote

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt did not vote in the debate on the second lockdown. Picture: PARLIAMENT LIVE TV