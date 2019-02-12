Logo

How to find the perfect spot for your shed

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 March 2019

Where you position your garden shed is important PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where you position your garden shed is important PICTURE: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Make sure you consider these seven things before positioning your garden shed

Whether it’s being used for garden tools, long-term storage or growing plants and vegetables, homeowners should be sure to position their sheds wisely to not risk inconvenience at a later date. Choosing an easily accessible spot in the garden is among the vital top tips, particularly if the shed will contain larger or heavier items, whilst any large structure should not be too close to the property’s boundaries.

Seven things to consider when positioning a garden shed

Closeness to boundaries

Not only could placing your shed right up against a garden fence anger your neighbours, it could also prove illegal if the structure is too large and you could be ordered to tear it down. If the eaves of the shed in question are over two and a half metres high, it can’t be placed within two metres of a property boundary.

Exposure to the elements

Of course any outdoor building will be hit by the full range of brilliant British weather, but it’s wise not to leave a shed in a totally open position. A shed right in the middle of your backyard patch with nothing to stop stormy winds attacking it on all sides could be vulnerable to severe damage.

Surrounding shrubbery

Gardeners should be careful to avoid a potential shed site that has a lot of surrounding shrubbery as this could prove problematic. Overhanging trees and hedges could bring with them a host of environmental issues to contend with, so it’s always much safer to think of another location.

Proximity to the house

Having a shed positioned adjacent to the house would be fairly pointless. Also, if left disorganised, could be a hazard to others including children or pets. On the other hand however, a spot too far from the house and particularly one that isn’t visible from inside, could be a security risk or lead to the shed becoming neglected over time.

Ground reliability

A surface that hasn’t been levelled off could spell disaster for backyard buildings so make sure to avoid any bumpy or sloping areas. Spots that are vulnerable to becoming boggy and waterlogged in wet weather are also far from ideal locations for garden sheds.

Sun direction

Placing a shed directly in the path of the sun is great if you’re growing vegetables or plants in window boxes, but it could become uncomfortably to be in – especially if it is being used for purposes such as a work shed – during hot summer weather. However, a shady spot might be too cold and potentially damp in the winter, so think about the compass direction your garden faces and what the shed will be used for.

Accessibility

Being able to quickly, comfortably and safely access the goods stored in your garden building should be a top priority to consider when deciding where to locate your shed. A spot where the doors can be fully opened, with some surrounding space for the easy removal of bulkier goods and a convenient path to and from the house, would be ideal if possible.

