Logo

Thousands use Help to Buy to get on housing ladder in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 September 2020

A typical street scene at the Marham Park new homes development in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BARRATT AND DAVID WILSON HOMES EASTERN COUNTIES

A typical street scene at the Marham Park new homes development in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BARRATT AND DAVID WILSON HOMES EASTERN COUNTIES

BARRATT AND DAVID WILSON HOMES EASTERN COUNTIES

Almost 3,000 home buyers in Suffolk have so far used the government’s Help to Buy scheme to buy a brand new home, new figures reveal.

The figures, released by the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), show that 2,937 home buyers in the county have used the low-deposit scheme since it launched in April 2013, including 2,320 first-time buyers.

The scheme enables buyers to put down just five per cent as a deposit for brand new homes under £600,000 and take advantage of a government equity loan providing access to more affordable mortgage rates.

Within the county, Mid Suffolk saw a particularly high level of use of the equity loan scheme, with 754 buyers taking advantage of it.

You may also want to watch:

In Ipswich, 335 buyers used HTB to get on the housing ladder, along with 293 in Babergh.

The West Suffolk and East Suffolk council areas have seen 887 and 668 Help-to-Buy sales respectively, including 362 sales in the former St Edmundsbury Borough Council area.

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes, which has developments including Marham Park in Bury St Edmunds and Hunter’s Chase in Red Lodge, is encouraging its home buyers to take part in Help to Buy.

Annette Hurst, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “Suffolk has produced some strong results for the Help to Buy scheme and it is great to see districts such as Mid Suffolk achieving such high figures for the scheme in the county.”

The current scheme had been due to end on December 31, but has now been extended until March next year. A new scheme for first-time buyers only is due to launch in April 2021.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager due to appear in court in connection with Kesgrave shooting

Police at the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Thousands use Help to Buy to get on housing ladder in Suffolk

A typical street scene at the Marham Park new homes development in Bury St Edmunds Picture: BARRATT AND DAVID WILSON HOMES EASTERN COUNTIES

School hit by coronavirus outbreak will not fully re-open for two weeks - as 50 staff tested

Samuel Ward Academy, where a coronavirus outbreak has led to more than 120 pupils self-isolating Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND