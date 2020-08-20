Logo

See inside this Grade II listed home on the edge of a Suffolk river for sale for £935,000

PUBLISHED: 14:50 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:53 20 August 2020

Toppesfield Hall in Hadleigh is on the market for £935,000. Picture: Chapman Stickels

A Grade II listed three-storey home has come up for sale in the heart of Hadleigh.

Boasting over 5,000 sq ft of luxury living space, beautifully proportioned rooms and a river location, Toppesfield Hall is something quite special.

It’s currently on the market with Chapman Stickels for £935,000, and although it originally dates from the 17th century, many of its elegant period features are Victorian in style.

The house was extensively refurbished around five years ago and, despite its age, it is particularly light and airy, with a fresh and contemporary colour scheme and lots of room.

Highlights include extensive wood panelling in the principal rooms, which include a drawing room and separate dining room, and a focal arched fireplace in the central reception room.

The kitchen/breakfast room is also beautifully presented, with a large bay window offering lovely views over the gardens and the river beyond.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms are set around a particularly spacious landing. Three of the bedrooms also have en suites, while a further two bedrooms, on the second floor, are served by a family bathroom.

Extensive parking is available at the front of the property, with a driveway leading to a rear garage and cart lodge on one side.

The gardens are also very attractive, offering a semi-rural feel, and there is a pond which adjoins the River Brett to the west.

For more information, please contact Chapman Stickels on 01473 372372.

PROPERTY FACTS

Toppesfield Hall, Hadleigh

Price: £935,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372. www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

