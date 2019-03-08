Transform your living space with sliding door room dividers

Open plan living spaces are a popular feature in modern homes, and this trend has created more social and multifunctional rooms for living. Opening up your space not only creates a light and airy feel but is said to add value to your home.

However, there are times when these multifunctional open spaces would benefit from a partition to separate them.

While it is great to be able to socialise and entertain in an open space, sometimes a quiet place to read, work or study can be hard to find.

This is where Sliderobes’ room dividers breathe a new lease of life into open-plan areas and will make your home more comfortable.

Stylish sliding doors between living spaces in the home introduce new areas without having to build four walls.

Room dividers can transform a family room into a TV snug and a practical home office, or separate a dining area from the sofa and TV living space.

Sliderobes have a beautiful range of sliding doors that enhance the overall décor of each room in the home.

Internal sliding doors are elegant and sleek and improve the flow within your home.

With so many styles to choose from, you can opt for clean and contemporary glass doors to give lots of light between spaces, or choose opaque wooden doors that offer more privacy.

Sliderobes’ sliding mirror doors have a minimalist and stylish look, perfect for a walk-in wardrobe. The reflective finish not only makes a room feel bigger, but has a practical use as a full-length mirror. Utilise floor space in the corner of a bedroom to create a triangular walk-in wardrobe. Adding fitted storage interiors will create the perfect wardrobe space. Sliderobes’ curved corner robe hanging rail makes excellent use of tricky corners.

Sliding bedroom doors are an excellent space saving solution for an en suite as they don’t take up any floor space in the bathroom or bedroom.

Room dividing doors are also a great solution to separate a shared bedroom and create more privacy.

Installing room diving doors is a stress-free, simple process with Sliderobes. Create sliding door partitions that glide into internal walls, or use a purpose-built track and panels to complete the look. No matter the size or shape of your room, there is always a solution to separate your space.

