Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images Archant

New data has revealed the three priciest villages to buy a home in Suffolk – but where got the top spot?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Walberswick is Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a property in. Picture: Getty Images Walberswick is Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a property in. Picture: Getty Images

Walberswick is the most expensive village to live in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £661,182 based on 58 transactions over the last five years.

The figures come from new data released by Savills, which looked at sales and prices in parishes across England and Wales. Only those with 20-plus sales could qualify.

Drinkstone came in second place, with an average house price of £659,885 based on 34 sales, followed by Kersey, with an average house price of £624,457, based on 23 sales.

Tom Orford, who leads the residential team at Savills Ipswich, said: “Obviously these figures are averages and they should be taken as such – one or two large sales can skew the numbers, so they should be read with that in mind. However, that said, Walberswick has always been a popular village and properties remain in high demand and short supply – so it’s perhaps no surprise to see it at the top of the list.”

Tom from Savills in Ipswich says that a village'’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops - as well as its internet connection. Picture: Getty Images Tom from Savills in Ipswich says that a village'’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops - as well as its internet connection. Picture: Getty Images

Tom says that a village’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops. “A good broadband connection is also becoming increasingly essential,” he says. “Those seen as ‘best in class’ will often attract increased competition from buyers, while still offering relative value for money when compared to more urban areas.

“Since lockdown restrictions were relaxed we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of buyers who want to experience village life. Current events have caused many of us to reassess all manner of things we once took for granted and for some that includes the definition of an acceptable commute. With more people expecting to work from home and have less visits to the office it appears they are now prepared to travel that little bit further – in search of a property with more space both inside and out.

“Well-trodden routes such as the Home Counties remain popular but somewhat unexpectedly we have seen a big upswing in interest in areas further from the capital with commutes of up to two hours – putting Suffolk firmly on people’s radar. Although there are certain factors that have to be taken into account, house price savings will almost always outweigh the extra cost of travel.

As such, we are experiencing strong demand for properties in well served locations that offer a good sense of community and commutability.”

Walberswick has been revealed as Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a home in. Picture: Getty Images Walberswick has been revealed as Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a home in. Picture: Getty Images