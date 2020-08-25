Logo

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

PUBLISHED: 10:57 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 25 August 2020

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

New data has revealed the three priciest villages to buy a home in Suffolk – but where got the top spot?

Walberswick is Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a property in. Picture: Getty ImagesWalberswick is Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a property in. Picture: Getty Images

Walberswick is the most expensive village to live in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £661,182 based on 58 transactions over the last five years.

The figures come from new data released by Savills, which looked at sales and prices in parishes across England and Wales. Only those with 20-plus sales could qualify.

Drinkstone came in second place, with an average house price of £659,885 based on 34 sales, followed by Kersey, with an average house price of £624,457, based on 23 sales.

Tom Orford, who leads the residential team at Savills Ipswich, said: “Obviously these figures are averages and they should be taken as such – one or two large sales can skew the numbers, so they should be read with that in mind. However, that said, Walberswick has always been a popular village and properties remain in high demand and short supply – so it’s perhaps no surprise to see it at the top of the list.”

Tom from Savills in Ipswich says that a village'’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops - as well as its internet connection. Picture: Getty ImagesTom from Savills in Ipswich says that a village'’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops - as well as its internet connection. Picture: Getty Images

Tom says that a village’s repuation will stem from a number of factors, including its accessibility, quality of housing stock, local schools, pubs and shops. “A good broadband connection is also becoming increasingly essential,” he says. “Those seen as ‘best in class’ will often attract increased competition from buyers, while still offering relative value for money when compared to more urban areas.

“Since lockdown restrictions were relaxed we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of buyers who want to experience village life. Current events have caused many of us to reassess all manner of things we once took for granted and for some that includes the definition of an acceptable commute. With more people expecting to work from home and have less visits to the office it appears they are now prepared to travel that little bit further – in search of a property with more space both inside and out.

“Well-trodden routes such as the Home Counties remain popular but somewhat unexpectedly we have seen a big upswing in interest in areas further from the capital with commutes of up to two hours – putting Suffolk firmly on people’s radar. Although there are certain factors that have to be taken into account, house price savings will almost always outweigh the extra cost of travel.

As such, we are experiencing strong demand for properties in well served locations that offer a good sense of community and commutability.”

Walberswick has been revealed as Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a home in. Picture: Getty ImagesWalberswick has been revealed as Suffolk's most expensive village to buy a home in. Picture: Getty Images

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tonight’s BBC Countryfile is in Suffolk – and this is where they filmed

Suffolk will feature on Countryfile on Sunday, August 23 at 7pm (C) BBC Studios. Picture: PETER DADDS

East of England’s schools recorded highest number of Covid-19 cases in June - report

Schools reopened to certain year groups on June 1 and the government are planning on bringing all students back in September Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning to stay indoors and keep windows shut issued after fire breaks out at maltings

Fire crews are attending a blaze at the Crisp Maltings in School Lane, Mistley. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A14 closed after serious crash between 2 lorries

The A14 has been closed by Bury St Edmunds after a serious collision in the eastbound carriageway. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police crack down on drug-related crime with raids across two towns

Officers prepare to raid a property in Haverhill as part of Operation Lingfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Orwell Bridge to stay OPEN despite Storm Francis winds

Highways England has no plans to close the Orwell Bridge today, although traffic officers are on standby in case wind speeds rise. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN