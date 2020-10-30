1960s bungalow with gorgeous views goes up for sale in a Suffolk village for £525,000

This mid-century bungalow in Bromeswell near Woodbridge is on the market at a guide price of £525,000. Picture: Clarke & Simpson Archant

If you love all things mid-century then this bungalow in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, could be for you – especially if you’re looking for a renovation project.

The property known as Weavers Hill is for sale with Clarke & Simpson at a guide price of £525,000 and is nestled on an elevated plot of approximately one and a half acres of land.

It was built in the 1960s and is a Colt-built bungalow – a pre-manufactured timber-framed property which was popular at the time. It sits on a concrete base and beneath a cedar shingle roof, offering approximately 1,300 sq ft of living space.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall and an open-plan L-shaped sitting and dining room, as well as a kitchen/breakfast room, boot room and cloakroom. There are also two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Due to its age and design, there is certainly a mid-century vibe to the property, so it would be well-suited to potential owners who want to preserve that quality, or even to those who would like to undertake a complete renovation.

Selling agents Clarke & Simpson say that the property almost has a “curtain wall” in the open-plan reception room, where an almost-full width window offers wonderful views over the gardens to the south-east. Another highlight of this particular space is the inset woodburning stove, which is set on a raised slate-style hearth and features a wooden mantel over the top.

The kitchen/breakfast room at the rear of the bungalow also enjoys lovely views and is fitted with a basic range of cupboard and drawer units, with granite-effect work surfaces over the top. It also includes a four-ring electric hob with light and extractor hood, plus a high-level double oven and grill, as well as additional space for a washing machine.

Each of the bedrooms also enjoy large windows, which allow in plenty of light and offer lovely views over the gardens, which are mainly to the south and east and themselves enjoy a great deal of sunshine throughout the day.

The gardens at Weavers Hill are relatively low maintenance and are mainly laid to lawn with a number of mature shrubs and trees, as well as silver birches, oak, cherry and pines on the perimeter.

There is also a patio, which can be accessed from the sitting room, and a vegetable patch towards the north.

Ample off road parking is available on the shingled parking area outside the bungalow, and there is also a double garage with manually operated up and over doors.

For more information, please contact Clarke & Simpson on 01728 724200.

