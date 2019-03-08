What properties can be yours for up to £270k around the area?

This home in The Street, Melton, is on the market for £270,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN William H Brown

With spring now here, many people are considering a home move. What will a budget of up to £270,000 buy you around the area? A bungalow in Ipswich, a brand new house near Framlingham or a period property in Sudbury.

The conservatory of the home in The Street, Melton. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN The conservatory of the home in The Street, Melton. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

Looking for a modern property in the Woodbridge area? A link detached house in The Street, Melton, on the market for £270,000, could be the answer. It has three good-sized bedrooms, a bathroom and a split-level landing. Downstairs there is a fitted kitchen and spacious lounge with patio doors leading to the conservatory. Outside, there is a garage and off-road parking, while the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with flower beds and a patio area. For more information, contact William H Brown on 01394 380280.

This property in Rye Close, Ipswich, is currently available. Picture: Marks & Mann This property in Rye Close, Ipswich, is currently available. Picture: Marks & Mann

A two-bedroom bungalow in Rye Close, in the Broke Hall development towards the east of Ipswich, is available with a £250,000 asking price and no onward chain. The accommodation includes a living room with double-glazed patio doors to the rear, dining room, kitchen and bathroom.

The garden of the home in Rye Close, Ipswich. Picture: Marks & Mann The garden of the home in Rye Close, Ipswich. Picture: Marks & Mann

There is also a garage and a lean-to, with a door leading through to the garage. The garden is mainly laid to lawn, with mature plants and shrubs, and includes a patio area and hard-standing area. If you would like to know more, call Marks & Mann on 01473 396296.

This timbered cottage in Sudbury has an asking price of £220,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT This timbered cottage in Sudbury has an asking price of £220,000. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Perhaps a period property is more to your taste? If so, a Grade II listed, timbered cottage in Cross Street, Sudbury is currently available with a guide price of £220,000. The home is on the edge of the town, with rear views of the meadows and river. The house has many original features, and has been fully modernised.

An interior view of the period cottage in Cross Street, Sudbury. Picture: FENN WRIGHT An interior view of the period cottage in Cross Street, Sudbury. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

The accommodation includes a kitchen/breakfast room, lounge-diner with exposed timbers and a bathroom. Outside there is a rear garden with a paved area, lawn and sun terrace, and there is also a large shed. For further information, contact Fenn Wright on 01787 327000.

This property in Locarno Road, Ipswich, has no onward chain. Picture: Marks & Mann This property in Locarno Road, Ipswich, has no onward chain. Picture: Marks & Mann

In south-east Ipswich, a four-bedroom double-bay home in Locarno Road could be yours for £245,000. The house has no onward chain, and is just over half a mile away from Derby Road rail station, as well as being a short drive from Futura Park.

An interior view of the home in Locarno Road, Ipswich. Picture: Marks & Mann An interior view of the home in Locarno Road, Ipswich. Picture: Marks & Mann

The semi-detached house has a fitted kitchen, lounge and dining room, with the four bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. The windows are double-glazed and there is gas central heating. Outside, it has a south-facing back garden, including a patio, and there is also a garage. The front garden is laid to pebble. For more details, call Marks & Mann on 01473 396296.

The lounge of the home in Agnes Silverside Close, Colchester. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS The lounge of the home in Agnes Silverside Close, Colchester. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

If you want to buy a home in Colchester, a three-bedroomed house in Agnes Silverside Close, to the south of the town centre, is available with an asking price of £265,000. It has a spacious lounge and a kitchen-diner, as well as a downstairs cloakroom. Upstairs, one of the bedrooms has an en-suite shower.

An artist's impression of new-buiild properties in Badingham, starting from £240,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN An artist's impression of new-buiild properties in Badingham, starting from £240,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a separate patio area, and at the front there is a carport with parking for up to two vehicles. For more information, contact Palmer & Partners on 01206 572233.

A development of new build homes in Badingham starts from £240,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN A development of new build homes in Badingham starts from £240,000. Picture: WILLIAM H BROWN

If a brand new house is your dream, a small development of 10 homes is being built in a village location at Badingham, near Framlingham, with prices starting at £240,000. These houses are being built with energy efficiency in mind, and will have air source heat pumps.

This home in Spicer Way, Great Cornard, is currently available. Picture: FENN WRIGHT This home in Spicer Way, Great Cornard, is currently available. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

A two-bedroom home in the development will have a light, bright living room, a kitchen-diner with double-glazed doors leading through to the garden, a bathroom and an additional separate cloakroom. There will be two parking spaces at the front and a small garden, as well as a good size rear garden. For more details, call William H Brown on 01394 380280.

An interior view of the home in Spicer Way, Great Cornard. Picture: FENN WRIGHT An interior view of the home in Spicer Way, Great Cornard. Picture: FENN WRIGHT

For those house-hunting in the Sudbury area, a modern three-bedroom semi-detached home in Spicer Way, Great Cornard, has recently come on to the market, for offers over £270,000. It is in a small courtyard on the edge of a popular development in the village.

This home in Norman Close, Marks Tey, is available for £269,995. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS This home in Norman Close, Marks Tey, is available for £269,995. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

The house has a front-facing fitted kitchen, and a lounge-diner which overlooks the south west-facing rear garden, helping to make it a bright room. In addition to the family bathroom, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room, and there is also a downstairs cloakroom. For more details, call Fenn Wright on 01787 327000.

An interior view of the home in Norman Close, Marks Tey. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS An interior view of the home in Norman Close, Marks Tey. Picture: PALMER & PARTNERS

In the Colchester area, a three-bedroomed terraced house in Norman Close, Marks Tey, is on the market for £269,995. The house is within a short walk of the village's rail station. It has a high-specification fitted kitchen and a good-sized lounge-diner. The three bedrooms are all of a good size and there is additional access to the loft.

There is an attractive garden and space for four vehicles to park, plus the potential to lease a garage from Colchester Borough Council For more details of this property, call Palmer & Partners on 01206 572233.