‘Outstanding’ country house on site of former Suffolk hospital is for sale for £1.65m

PUBLISHED: 12:44 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 19 November 2020

Willoughby House is on the market at a guide price of £1.65m. Picture: Chapman Stickels

Willoughby House is on the market at a guide price of £1.65m. Picture: Chapman Stickels

A country house set in 1.2 acres has come up for sale near the Suffolk-Essex border at a guide price of £1,650,000.

Selling agents Chapman Stickels describe Willoughby House in Wissington Uplands, near Nayland near the Suffolk-Essex border as an “outstanding country house” set in 1.2 acres.

It is listed at a guide price of £1,650,000 and is part of an exclusive development of just seven properties on the grounds of the former Jane Walker Hospital.

According to the agents, properties on the development very rarely change hands, which is a testament to both the location and quality of the build, completed by local developer Michael Howard Homes in the mid-1990s.

Today, the house offers spacious  and well-proportioned living accommodation, which is arranged over two floors.

Highlights on the ground floor include a well-equipped kitchen/breakfast room, a family room offering access to the outdoor terrace and the formal, south-facing drawing room which boasts feature fireplace and a deep bay window – the perfect spot for passing the time while gazing out over the property’s extensive garden.

READ MORE: Former country club with impressive history is for sale near Norfolk Suffolk border for £700,000

The ground floor also comprises a formal dining room, study, utility area, walk-in pantry and a cloakroom.

The master suite, which is found on the first floor, is particularly large, featuring a generous dressing room and a recently fitted bathroom.

There are also four further bedrooms on this floor, including two en suites, and a good-sized family bathroom.

Willoughby House is set back in its plot at the southern end of a shared, tree-lined driveway. There is a good-sized turning circle as well as a front lawn with box hedging.

To the east, there is a detached double garage which also offers an additional 500 sq ft of living space, including a shower room, in the form of a first-floor annexe.

The majority of the property’s 1.2 acre garden is found at the rear of the house, which include established flower and shrub borders, extensive areas of lawn interspersed with trees and a small orchard. There is also a kitchen garden and a patio.

PROPERTY FACTS

Willoughby House, Wissington Uplands

Guide price: £1,650,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 870115, www.chapmanstickels.co.uk

