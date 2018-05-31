Gallery

Yours for £2.5m - historic 8-bedroom manor house with pool and cinema room

Witnesham Hall is on the market with a list price of �2.5million Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS © chris rawlings 2018

Do you fancy living in a historic eight-bedroom manor house, with its own swimming pool and cinema room? This dream home could be yours... for £2.5million.

Witnesham Hall is timber-framed and thought to date from the 16th century. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS Witnesham Hall is timber-framed and thought to date from the 16th century. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS

Grade II listed Witnesham Hall, just five miles from Ipswich, has 7,200 sq ft of accommodation, arranged over three storeys, and also comes with approximately 33 acres of grounds.

Witnesham Hall has an outdoor pool, pool house and cinema room. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS Witnesham Hall has an outdoor pool, pool house and cinema room. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS

The building is on the edge of the village of Witnesham, in a quiet and secluded setting, close to the Fynn Valley Golf Club.

One of the interiors at Witnesham Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS One of the interiors at Witnesham Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS

It is believed to date from the 16th century, and has a timber frame, with Flemish gables and distinctive parapets - but it also has modern heating and electrical systems.

The tennis court at Witnesham Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS The tennis court at Witnesham Hall. Picture: CHRIS RAWLINGS/JACKSON-STOPS

Downstairs, there are a well-proportioned drawing room and dining room, both to the south east elevation, benefiting from views over the parkland.

Beyond a secondary hall, the accommodation also includes a further sitting room, opening on to a conservatory and secondary kitchen. This wing has independent stairs and it is possible for it to be annexed from the main house.

At the rear of the property is a fully-fitted main kitchen, complete with Aga, with a utility room leading off it.

This links to a breakfast room and opens on to an impressive garden room, which is glazed on two elevations - opening on to the rear terrace and swimming pool.

Other rooms include a well-proportioned study, which is accessed from the central hall, as is the door to a large cellar with wine bins. There are also two toilets.

Upstairs, the double-aspect master bedroom is reached by a hand-carved mahogany staircase. This room has a bay window, with views over the parkland, and also benefits from a Jack-and-Jill en-suite shower room.

There are also six more bedrooms on the first floor and three bath/shower rooms. The second floor provides an additional bedroom, together with two large attic rooms.

Outside, the house is approached via a shingle drive over a humpback bridge. The grounds include mature gardens and meadow lands, with a tennis court and pool, which are sheltered by a woodland screen and enclosed by fencing.

Adjacent to the outdoor swimming pool is a fully functioning cinema room with tiered seating and a projector screen. Also housed within is the plant room for the swimming pool and changing facilities.

To the north east of the hall, there is an office building with its own access and parking, and permission to operate a business from the premises. This building includes a fully fitted kitchen, toilets, three large interconnecting rooms and a staircase to the office above, and is adjoined by four garages/stores. The outbuildings also include stables.

Witnesham Hall has a guide price of £2.5million. For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 218218.