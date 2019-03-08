Logo
Property of the week - Stunning £1.2m 5-bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 August 2019

The Old Stud Farm at Easton is on the market. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

The Old Stud Farm at Easton is on the market. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

How would you like to live in a five-bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge? It could be yours for £1.2 million.

The kitchen at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingThe kitchen at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

As its name suggests, the Old Stud Farm at Easton is the centrepiece of the former Duke of Hamilton's Easton estate's stud farm, and it is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops in Ipswich.

A photo taken by drone. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingA photo taken by drone. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

The building is set in six acres of land, with gardens, equestrian facilities and an annexe flat. It is in a sought-after location on the edge of the village, with lovely views of meadows and woodland.

An interior at the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingAn interior at the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

The H-shaped range of brick barns were converted around the year 2000, to create a flexible home which has more than 5,870 sq ft of space and is light and well laid-out.

A bedroom at the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingA bedroom at the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

The downstairs accommodation includes a 67ft "Long Room" with a wooden floor, wide picture windows and wood-burner, which has a series of French doors opening into courtyards on both sides.

A look inside the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingA look inside the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

There is also a central kitchen/breakfast room which has a vaulted ceiling and full-width glazed elevations facing south east, as well as a peaceful drawing room. Both overlook attractive courtyard gardens.

The living room at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingThe living room at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

A staircase leads from the Long Room to a galleried landing. On the first floor, the master bedroom has stunning views, and benefits from an en-suite bath and shower room.

The grounds of the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingThe grounds of the Old Stud Farm at Easton. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

There are also two more bedrooms and a shower room at the other end of the landing.

The Old Stud Farm's drawing room. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingThe Old Stud Farm's drawing room. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

The south wing contains more accommodation including a sitting room/study and two ground-floor bedrooms, as well as a bathroom and a large utility room.

One of the bathrooms at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingOne of the bathrooms at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

In addition to the main home, the property includes a single-storey annexe flat which was originally built as a "granny annexe" but is currently used as a holiday let. Its accommodation comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sitting room, large kitchen-breakfast room and utility room.

A landing at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope ImagingA landing at the Old Stud Farm. Picture: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging

If you would like more information, contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218,

