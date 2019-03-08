Property of the week - Stunning £1.2m 5-bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge
PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 August 2019
Jim Tanfield/Inscope Imaging
How would you like to live in a five-bedroom barn conversion near Woodbridge? It could be yours for £1.2 million.
As its name suggests, the Old Stud Farm at Easton is the centrepiece of the former Duke of Hamilton's Easton estate's stud farm, and it is currently on the market with Jackson-Stops in Ipswich.
The building is set in six acres of land, with gardens, equestrian facilities and an annexe flat. It is in a sought-after location on the edge of the village, with lovely views of meadows and woodland.
The H-shaped range of brick barns were converted around the year 2000, to create a flexible home which has more than 5,870 sq ft of space and is light and well laid-out.
The downstairs accommodation includes a 67ft "Long Room" with a wooden floor, wide picture windows and wood-burner, which has a series of French doors opening into courtyards on both sides.
There is also a central kitchen/breakfast room which has a vaulted ceiling and full-width glazed elevations facing south east, as well as a peaceful drawing room. Both overlook attractive courtyard gardens.
A staircase leads from the Long Room to a galleried landing. On the first floor, the master bedroom has stunning views, and benefits from an en-suite bath and shower room.
There are also two more bedrooms and a shower room at the other end of the landing.
The south wing contains more accommodation including a sitting room/study and two ground-floor bedrooms, as well as a bathroom and a large utility room.
In addition to the main home, the property includes a single-storey annexe flat which was originally built as a "granny annexe" but is currently used as a holiday let. Its accommodation comprises two bedrooms, a bathroom and a sitting room, large kitchen-breakfast room and utility room.
If you would like more information, contact Jackson-Stops on 01473 218218,