Unique six-storey home in Thorpeness could be yours for £1m

2 West Bar in Thorpeness is on the market with Bedfords and Savills

If you're looking for a unique property, a six-storey former water tower in Thorpeness could be yours for £1million.

An interior view of 2 West Bar in Thorpeness

The iconic Grade II listed property, 2 West Bar, is in a sought-after position, overlooking Thorpeness Country Club, and is on the market with Bedfords in Aldeburgh and Savills in Ipswich.

A fairytale setting for this property in Thorpeness

It offers panoramic views of the village, the beach and sea, the village and towards Aldeburgh, and is just a few minutes' walk from the beach.

2 West Bar in Thorpeness is on the market with Bedfords and Savills

The enchanting resort, near Aldeburgh, was the brainchild of Scottish businessman Glencairn Stuart Ogilvie, and was inspired by J M Barrie's children's classic Peter Pan.

Stunning views around 2 West Bar in Thorpeness

The village includes the Meare, a boating lake with tiny islands, and the famous House in the Clouds, which can both be seen from 2 West Bar.

2 West Bar offers superb views of Thorpeness

Designed by celebrated architect William Gilmour Wilson in the 1920s, the five-bedroom home is one of the most striking buildings in the famous holiday village, and is very light and spacious.

2 West Bar in Thorpeness is on the market with Bedfords and Savills

The former gatehouse is brick and timber-framed and built in a medieval military style, with features including mullioned windows and crenelated parapets.

2 West Bar in Thorpeness has 5 bedrooms

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall, currently being used as a sitting room, including a wooden-framed fireplace which is currently blocked up. There is also a rear hall with a door through to the garden, and a cloakroom.

2 West Bar in Thorpeness has an idyllic setting

A wide staircase leads to the first floor, which includes a drawing room and kitchen-dining room. These are both double-aspect rooms.

On the second floor there are three spacious double bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom and separate cloakroom. Then the third floor includes a double bedroom and single bedroom, and a second family bathroom.

The fourth floor, which is currently used as an office and library, has windows on four sides, giving far-reaching views of the village and surrounding area.

At the top of the building, the fifth floor is a magnificent vaulted room, formerly the water tower, with large arched windows. This is believed to offer the best views in Thorpeness, including the beach, the sea and Aldeburgh.

Outside, at the front of the building, there are steps up to the front door, while at the rear there is a generous garden including a terrace. It is mainly laid to lawn, with herbaceous borders and a double-length garage.

If you would like more information, contact Bedfords on 01728 454505 or Savills on 01473 234800.