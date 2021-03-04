News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

AAWIN LTD
Notice ID: 10888657

AAWIN LTD of 27 Chester Road, Felixstowe  IP11 9AH is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To keep an extra 8 goods vehicles and 8 trailers at the operating centre at Plot 4, Sub-Station Road, The Dock, Felixstowe IP11 3JB
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Accrington Stanley Manager John Coleman prepares for kick off during the Sky Bet League Two match at

Coleman on Cook: 'If that's indication of his fortune as Ipswich...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans is facing up the club losing as much as �10m in revenue due to the

'Please don't believe everything you read in the media' - Ipswich Town...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Lee O'Neill has said there is no offer on the table to buy Marcus Evans' out of Ipswich Town

Marcus Evans on Paul Cook: 'He has shown a great desire to become our...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Well established resturant The Table in Woodbridge is closing Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Popular Woodbridge restaurant set to close

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon