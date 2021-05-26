News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATING LICENCE

ABE Transport Ltd
Notice ID: 10937218

ABE Transport Ltd trading of 11 Crowswell Court, Felixstowe IP11 0UZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep a total of 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at GMA Warehousing and Transport Ltd., 5 - 15 Leslie Road, Ipswich, IP3 9PL

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

Most Read

Diving teams searched the river after the discovery Pictures: ELLA WILKINSON

Suffolk Live

Man arrested over discovery of human bones in Sudbury

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
People have been warned of disruption to their mobile phone signal in Ipswich. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Suffolk residents to receive emergency text alerts tomorrow – here's why

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Carolyn Munro outside her new seafood restaurant The Fish Dish - Munro's in Sudbury

Food and Drink

New fish restaurant and seafood deli opening in Sudbury this summer 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Needham Market coronavirus testing site, Suffolk

Coronavirus

Indian Covid variant found in Suffolk traced to Bolton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon