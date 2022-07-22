PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate – Variation Application

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11178168

Name of Applicant: Adnams plc

Name of Premises: Jolly Sailor Postal

Address of Premises: Quay Street, Orford, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP122NU

This application may be viewed at: East Suffolk Council East Suffolk House, RidunaPark, Station Road, Melton, Woodbridge, SuffolkIP12 1RT or Riverside, 4Canning Road, Lowestoft, Suffolk NR33 0EQ

Proposed Variation: The Jolly Sailor is a public house with 5 guest rooms and a large outside space for dining and drinking. In addition to the existing licensable activities, we wish to extend the permitted area for supply of alcohol to include newly installed outside bar. Licensing hours to be in line with existing premises licence. Dates between which epresentations may bemade to the LicensingAuthority:

Start Date: 19/07/2022

Closing Date: 15/08/2022

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, EastSuffolk Council (as the licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000