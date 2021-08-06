News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Aidad Transport Ltd
Notice ID: 10982105

Aidad Transport Ltd of 10 Aberdeen Road, Harrow, HA3 7NF is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at Leslie Road, Ipswich, IP3 9PL Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance attended the scene Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Suffolk Live | Updated

A12 reopens after serious collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town season predictions

Football | Opinion

Our Ipswich Town predictions: Top scorer, best player, where they'll...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A12 at Blythburgh, near Southwold

Suffolk Live

Man dies in two-car crash on A12

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pigott, Macauley Bonne and James Norwood are battling for a starting spot at Ipswich Town

Football

'There won't be a better group of strikers in the league' - Jeffers

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon