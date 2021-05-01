News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

ASQ TRANSPORT LTD
Notice ID: 10922719

STEFAN SULKIEWICZ trading as ASQ TRANSPORT LTD of 60A Stand, New Spitalfields Market, 1 Sherrin Road, London E10 5SQ is applying for a licence to use Plots 1 & 2, Dooley Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 3HG as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 4 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

Most Read

youth

Football

FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Juniper Barn, Rendham

Villagers looking for new owner for beloved shop and cafe

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich crown court building with union flag

Disgraced teacher avoids jail for sexual activity with teenager

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Charlton Athletic's Ben Purrington (left) and Crewe Alexandra's Owen Dale battle for the ball during

Football

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Crewe forward

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon