News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd
Notice ID: 10974357

Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd trading as Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd of Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Hollow Road Farm, Hollow Road, Fornham St. Martin, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP31 1SJ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

A major dispersal auction of farm machinery will be held at Cuckoo Tye Farm in Acton near Sudbury

Farming

Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Berke Bakay, pictured with fellow Ipswich Town co-owner Brett Johnson, has vowed never to sell naming rights to Portman Road

Football

Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Walking On Cars playing the Obelisk Arena on Saturday at Latitude Festival 2019. Picture: Jamie Hone

Latitude Festival | Video

Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City have signed Liam Gibbs from Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News

'I am very, very excited' - Town teenager Gibbs completes Norwich move

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon