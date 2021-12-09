MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR MARINE LICENCE IN RELATION TO WORKS AT SUFFOLK YACHT HARBOUR

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11061240

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that SUFFOLK YACHT HARBOUR LIMITED of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, Levington, Ipswich, IP10 0LN has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake works at Suffolk Yacht Harbour.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed online in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licenceregister. Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by: - Visiting the MMO public register at - https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_ REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the `Public Representation? section of case reference MLA/2020/00511;





However, we will also accept representations via the following formats: - By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively - By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH In all cases, correspondence must: - Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 6th December 2021; - Quote the case reference; and - include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.