GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Buffalo Crow Tipping Limited
Notice ID: 10938814

Buffalo Crow Tipping Limited of Malting Farm, Stowmarket Road, Great Blakenham, IPSWICH IP6 0LX is applying for a licence to use Malting Farm, Stowmarket Road, Great Blakenham, IPSWICH IP6 0LX as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 3 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dfl, at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructure-ni. gov.uk/ 
 

