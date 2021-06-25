News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE PRELIMINARY NOTICE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE
Notice ID: 10955560

This will be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Ipswich on Thursday 29th July 2021at 7.30pm. Items for the Agenda and Nominations for the Committee must be submitted in writing to either Mrs C A Kendall (Clerk to the Managing Trustees) c/o Ensors Accountants, Cardinal House, 46 St. Nicholas Street, Ipswich IP1 1TT or by email within 14 days of the date of this Notice.

In order to comply with any Covid 19 restrictions please advise the Clerk by email, telephone or text that you wish to attend and provide your name, address and contact telephone number for Track and Trace. Seats will be allocated on the basis of first come first served as restrictions on numbers may apply.

If Government guidelines change the meeting will take place online, on Zoom, and you should apply for an invitation.

Mrs C A Kendall, Clerk to the Managing Trustees

email: clerkrushcommoners@gmail.com

Mobile: 07562 225 072

Dated Thursday 24th June 2021

