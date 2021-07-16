News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE
Notice ID: 10968285

To be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Rushmere St. Andrew on Thursday 29th July 2021 at 7.30pm.

If deemed necessary, due to Covid 19 levels, this meeting will be held on Zoom.

AGENDA

1. Minutes of last Annual General Meeting.

2. Chairman’s Report.

3. Matters arising from items 1 and 2.

4. To consider Financial Statement.

5. Election of Independent Examiner.

6. Election of Managing Trustees.

7. Any other business.

Mrs Chris Kendall

Clerk to the Managing Trustees

Dated 15th July 2021

Most Read

Wenhaston

Investigation into holiday cottage advertised for £105,000 per week

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are likely to bid again for Rotherham's Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town maintain Crooks interest as second Championship club bid

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The number of patients per GP at Suffolk surgeries have been revealed in NHS data

Investigations

Revealed: How many patients per GP are there at your surgery?

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
The Angel Hotel in Bury St Edmunds which hosted Charles Dickens on at least two occasions during his

Coronavirus

Bury hotel closed after number of staff isolating

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon