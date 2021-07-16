PUBLIC NOTICE COMMONERS OF RUSHMERE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Public Notices

To be held at Rushmere Village Hall, Humber Doucy Lane, Rushmere St. Andrew on Thursday 29th July 2021 at 7.30pm.

If deemed necessary, due to Covid 19 levels, this meeting will be held on Zoom.

AGENDA

1. Minutes of last Annual General Meeting.

2. Chairman’s Report.

3. Matters arising from items 1 and 2.

4. To consider Financial Statement.

5. Election of Independent Examiner.

6. Election of Managing Trustees.

7. Any other business.

Mrs Chris Kendall

Clerk to the Managing Trustees

Dated 15th July 2021