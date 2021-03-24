News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

DRS Logistics Ltd
Notice ID: 10901218

DRS Logistics Ltd of Plot 3, Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, IP11 3QT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Truckeast Ltd, Plot 6, Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe IP11 3QT.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Tony Cutt, from Mansfield, is a frequent visitor to the Suffolk coast

Tourist's frustration as motorhome not allowed in coast's car parks

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Boss Hall Business Park Plans to redevelop former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich. Oct 2018 By

Police assist man found walking naked on outskirts of Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Long Covid sufferers speak out

Coronavirus | Special Report

‘I'm losing hair and can't play with my kids’: Meet the Covid long-haulers

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger. Picture: ARCHANT

Many suspected stolen dogs seized near Ipswich not microchipped, say police

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon