PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence – Variation Application

East of England Cooperative Society Limited
Notice ID: 10927703

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited

Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Petrol Filling Station

Postal Address of Premises: Station Road, Framlingham, IP13 9EE

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Proposed Variation:

To extend the times for the supply of alcohol (off sales) Monday to Saturday 06:30 to 22:00, Sunday times to remain the same 07:00 to 20:00 Opening hours to be the same as above

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 30/04/2021

Closing Date: 27/05/2021

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk. gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000 
 

