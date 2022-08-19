Public Notices

Notice ID: 11190115

NOTICE OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION UNDER SECTION 134(7) OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008

THE SIZEWELL C (NUCLEAR GENERATING STATION) ORDER 2022

NOTICE OF AUTHORISATION OF COMPULSORY ACQUISITION

The above Order, made under the Planning Act 2008 by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and published on 20 July 2022, includes provision authorising the compulsory acquisition of land, existing rights over land and of rights over land by creating new rights over it as described in Schedule 1 below and more particularly described in the book of reference accompanying the Order.

The Order includes provision authorising the acquisition for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining a nuclear power station comprising two United Kingdom European Pressurised Reactor (UK EPRTM) units with an expected net electrical output of approximately 1,670 megawatts per unit, giving a total site capacity of approximately 3,340 megawatts, at Sizewell in Suffolk, to be known as Sizewell C, as well as associated development.

A copy of the Order as made by the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Secretary of State's decision letter, the Examining Authority's report of its recommendations, the book of reference and other relevant documents are available to view online free of charge via the Planning Inspectorate's website within the 'Documents' tab at:

https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/Eastern/The-SizewelI-C-Project/

Copies of the Order, the Secretary of State's decision letter and the Examining Authority's report are available for inspection free of charge as set out below

Location Opening Times (excluding public holidays) Notes Sizewell C Information Office, 48-50 High Street, Leiston IP16 4EW 09:30 — 17:00 Monday to Friday Hard copy Suffolk County Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 2BX 08:00 — 17:00 Monday to Friday USB Woodbridge Library, New Street, Woodbridge, IP12 1DT 10:00 — 16:00 Monday

09:00 — 19:30 Tuesday

09:00 — 17:30 Wednesday

09:00 — 17:30 Thursday

09:00 — 19:00 Friday

09:00 — 17:00 Saturday

10:00 — 16:00 Sunday USB Lowestoft Library, Clapham Road South, Lowestoft NR32 1DR 09:00 — 18:00 Monday

08:30 — 18:00 Tuesday

08:30 — 18:00 Wednesday

08:30 — 18:00 Thursday

08:30 — 18:00 Friday

09:00 — 17:00 Saturday

10:00 — 16:00 Sunday USB Felixstowe Library, Crescent Road, Felixstowe IP11 7BY 10:00 — 16:00 Monday

09:00 — 17:30 Tuesday

09:00 — 19:30 Wednesday

09:00 — 17:30 Thursday

09:00 — 17:30 Friday

09:00 — 17:00 Saturday

10:00 — 16:00 Sunday USB





If you have any enquiries about this notice, where to find the relevant information or on the documentation itself, you may contact NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited by email at info@ sizewellc.co.uk or by Freephone on 0800 197 6102 (09:00 — 17:00 Monday to Friday).

A person aggrieved by the Order may challenge the Order only in accordance with section 118 of the Planning Act 2008, which stipulates that any proceedings must be brought by filing a claim form for judicial review before the end of the period of 6 weeks beginning with the day after the day on which the Order was published (or, if later, the day on which the statement of reasons for making the Order was published).

Once the provision in the Order authorising compulsory acquisition comes into force, the undertaker (defined in Article 2(1) of the Order as NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order)) may acquire the land (including any existing rights and / or new rights) as described in Schedule 1 below by executing a general vesting declaration under section 4 of the Compulsory Purchase (Vesting Declarations) Act 1981. A statement on the effect of Parts 2 and 3 of that Act is set out in Schedule 2 below.

Any person who would be entitled to claim compensation if a general vesting declaration were executed is invited to give information about the person's name, address and interest in land, using a prescribed form, to NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited, for the attention of Jonathan Smith, Unit 2, Trident Business Village, Kilverstone Estate, Thetford IP24 2RL or SZC-NNB@ dalcourmaclaren.com. The prescribed form is set out in Schedule 3 below.



SCHEDULE 1

DESCRIPTION OF THE LAND, EXISTING RIGHTS AND THE NEW RIGHTS

The Order land (as defined in Article 2 of the Order) is shown on the land plans (as defined in Article 2 of the Order) and described in the book of reference (as defined in Article 2 of the Order). The Order land is shown on the land plans shaded pink (all freehold and leasehold interests to be compulsorily acquired (non-highway land)), shaded blue (acquisition of rights by the creation of new rights or the imposition of restrictive covenants), shaded yellow (land proposed to be temporarily possessed (non-highway land)), outlined in red (statutory authority to override easements and other rights, and to extinguish private rights of way upon the appropriation of the land for the purposes of the Order), shaded green (land proposed to be temporarily possessed (presumed highway land)) and shaded orange (all freehold and leasehold interests to be compulsorily acquired (presumed highway land)).

The Order authorises the construction, operation and maintenance of a new nuclear power station in Sizewell in East Suffolk, located to the north of the existing Sizewell B power station. In addition to the key operational elements, the Sizewell C Project comprises other permanent and temporary development to support the construction, operation and maintenance of Sizewell C, including an accommodation campus, the enhancement of sports facilities in Leiston, fen meadow and marsh harrier habitat improvement area, and a series of off-site associated development sites. These include two temporary park and ride sites, a permanent road around Stratford St Andrew and Farnham (two village bypass), a permanent road linking the Al 2 to the Sizewell C main development site (Sizewell link road), permanent highway improvements at Yoxford and other road junctions, a temporary freight management facility, a temporary extension of the existing Saxmundham to Leiston branch line into the main development site (the green rail route) and other permanent rail improvements.

Under the powers granted in the Order, the undertaker (defined in Article 2(1) of the Order as NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order)) may acquire compulsorily (in summary and subject to the details set out in the Order):

(a) pursuant to Article 28 (compulsory acquisition of land) of the Order, so much of the land within the permanent limits (as defined in Article 2 of the Order) as is required for the construction, operation or maintenance of the authorised development (as defined in Article 2 of the Order) or to facilitate it, or as is incidental to it, and use any land so acquired for the purposes authorised by the Order or for any other purposes in connection with or ancillary to the undertaking;

(b) pursuant to Article 32 (compulsory acquisition of rights and imposition of restrictive covenants) of the Order, such rights over the land within the permanent limits or impose restrictive covenants affecting that land as may be required for any purpose for which that land may be acquired under Article 28 (compulsory acquisition of land) of the Order, by creating them as well as by acquiring rights already in existence;

(c) pursuant to Article 35 (acquisition of subsoil and airspace only) of the Order, so much of, or such rights in, the subsoil of and the airspace over the land referred to in paragraph (1) of Article 28 (compulsory acquisition of land) or Article 32 (compulsory acquisition of rights and imposition of restrictive covenants) of the Order as may be required for any purpose for which that land may be acquired under that provision instead of acquiring the whole of the land;

(d) pursuant to Article 36 (acquisition of part of certain properties) of the Order, part of a property in place of section 8(1) of the Compulsory Purchase Act 1965;

(e) pursuant to Article 42 (statutory undertakers) of the Order, the land belonging to statutory undertakers within the Order limits (as defined in Article 2 of the Order) and described in the Book of Reference and may also acquire existing rights, create and acquire new rights and impose restrictive covenants over the land belonging to statutory undertakers within the Order limits and described in the Book of Reference and extinguish or suspend the rights of, remove, alter, renew, relocate or reposition the apparatus belonging to statutory undertakers over or within the Order limits; and

(f) pursuant to Article 44 (acquisition of wayleaves, easements and other rights) of the Order, wayleaves, easements or other rights necessary to divert or relocate utilities for the purpose of the authorised development.

Under the powers granted in the Order, the undertaker (defined in Article 2(1) of the Order as NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order)) may also (in summary and subject to the details set out in the Order):

(a) pursuant to Article 30 (statutory authority to override easements and other rights) of the Order, interfere with rights or breach restrictive covenants in the course of carrying out or using the authorised development;

(b) pursuant to Article 33 (private rights of way) of the Order, extinguish all private rights of way over land subject to compulsory acquisition from the date of acquisition of the land or on the date of entry whichever is earlier;

(c) pursuant to Article 38 (rights under or over streets) of the Order, enter on and appropriate and use the subsoil or airspace of any street within the Order limits;

(d) pursuant to Article 39 (temporary use of land for carrying out authorised development) of the Order, enter on and take temporary possession of the land as specified in that article;

(e) pursuant to Article 41 (temporary use of land for maintaining authorised development) of the Order, at any time during the operational period relating to any part of the authorised development enter on and take temporary possession of any land within the Order limits and enter onto any land within the Order limits for the purpose of gaining access as is reasonably required for the purpose of maintaining the authorised development; and

(f) pursuant to Article 48 of the Order (use of airspace within the Order limits), enter into and use airspace over any land within the Order limits as may be required for the construction, operation and maintenance of the authorised development and may use the airspace for those purposes or any other purposes ancillary to the authorised development.

Land in respect of which only rights etc may be acquired is listed in Schedule 15 (land in respect of which only rights etc may be acquired) of the Order, which specifies that the purpose for which the new rights may be acquired over that land is for the installation, use and maintenance of Work No. 12B (Sizewell link road) over the East Suffolk Line.

Further details are provided in the land plans and book of reference.

SCHEDULE 2

STATEMENT ON THE EFFECT OF PARTS 2 AND 3 OF THE COMPULSORY PURCHASE (VESTING DECLARATIONS) ACT 1981

Power to execute a general vesting declaration

1. Once the provision in the Sizewell C (Nuclear Generating Station) Order 2022 which authorises compulsory acquisition comes into force, the undertaker (defined in Article 2(1) of the Order as NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order)) may acquire any of the land (including any existing rights and / or new rights) described in Schedule 1 above by executing a general vesting declaration under section 4 of the Compulsory Purchase (Vesting Declarations) Act 1981 ("the Act"). This has the effect, subject to paragraphs 3 and 5 below, of vesting the land in the undertaker at the end of the period mentioned in paragraph 2 below.

Notices concerning general vesting declaration

2. As soon as may be after the undertaker executes a general vesting declaration, they must serve notice of it on every occupier of any of the land specified in the declaration (except land where there is one of the tenancies described in paragraph 4) and on every person who gives them information relating to the land in pursuance of the invitation contained in the notice of the authorisation of the compulsory acquisition. When the service of notices of the general vesting declaration is completed, a period specified in the declaration, of not less than three months, will begin to run. On the first day after the end of this period the land described in the declaration will, subject to what is said in paragraphs 3 and 5, vest in the undertaker together with the right to enter on the land and take possession of it. Every person on whom the undertaker could have served a notice to treat in respect of his interest in the land (other than a tenant under one of the tenancies described in paragraph 4) will be entitled to claim compensation for the acquisition of his interest in the land, with interest on the compensation from the vesting date.

3. The "vesting date" for any land specified in a declaration will be the first day after the end of the period mentioned in paragraph 2 above unless a counter-notice is served under Schedule Al to the Act within that period. In such circumstances, the vesting date for the land which is the subject of the counter-notice will be determined in accordance with Schedule Al.

Modifications with respect to certain tenancies

4. In the case of certain tenancies, the position stated above is subject to modifications. The modifications apply where the tenancy is either a "minor tenancy", i.e. a tenancy for a year or a yearly tenancy or a lesser interest, or "a long tenancy which is about to expire". The latter expression means a tenancy granted for an interest greater than a minor tenancy but having on the vesting date a period still to run which is not more than the period specified in the declaration for this purpose (which must be more than a year). In calculating how long a tenancy has still to run, where any option to renew or to terminate it is available to either party, it shall be assumed that the landlord will take every opportunity open to him to terminate the tenancy while the tenant will use every opportunity to retain or renew his interest.

5. The modifications are that the undertaker may not exercise the right of entry referred to in paragraph 2 in respect of land subject to a tenancy described in paragraph 4 unless they first serve notice to treat in respect of the tenancy and then serve every occupier of the land with a notice of their intention to enter and take possession after the period (not less than three months from the service of the notice) specified in the notice. The right of entry will be exercisable at the end of that period. The vesting of the land will be subject to the tenancy until the end of that period or until the tenancy comes to an end, whichever happens first.

SCHEDULE 3

FORM FOR GIVING INFORMATION

The Sizewell C (Nuclear Generating Station) Order 2022

To: The undertaker, being NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order))

[I] [We] being [a person] [persons] who, if a general vesting declaration were executed under section 4 of the Compulsory Purchase (Vesting Declarations) Act 1981 in respect of all the land comprised in the order cited above in respect of which notice to treat has not been given, would be entitled to claim compensation in respect of [all] [part of] that land, give you the following information, pursuant to section 134(7)(cza) of the Planning Act 2008.

(A) Name and address of informant(s) (see explanatory note (i) below)

(B) Land in which an interest is held by informant(s) (see explanatory note (ii) below)

(C) Nature of interest (see explanatory note (iii) below)

Signed

[on behalf of]

Date

(i) In the case of a joint interest insert the names and addresses of all the informants.

(ii) The land should be described concisely.

(iii)If the interest is leasehold, the date of commencement and length of term should be given. If the land is subject to a mortgage or other incumbrance, details should be given, e.g. name of building society and roll number.

Please refer to NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited's privacy notice (https://sizewellcdco.co.uk/privacy-notice-and-policy/) for information on how NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited handles personal data.

For and on behalf of the undertaker, being NNB Generation Company (SZC) Limited or any person who has the benefit of the Order in accordance with Articles 8 (benefit of Order) and 9 (consent to transfer benefit of the Order)

Date 18 August 2022

