GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

ELT Concrete Ltd
Notice ID: 10893735

ELT Concrete Ltd of 99a High Street, Kelvedon, Essex CO5 9AA is applying for a licence to use Hanson Ready Mix Concrete, Sproughton Road, Ipswich IP1 5AN as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

